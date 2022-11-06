Meet the beautiful wives and girlfriends of India's T20 World Cup 2022 stars

As team India defeated Zimbabwe and topped the group 2 of super 12, here's a look at beautiful WAGs of Indian players.
Cricket is not merely a sport in India rather is religiously followed by people. Considering the popularity of Indian cricketers, the limelight also falls on the better half of these superstars. Here's a look at WAGs of Indian cricketers who are part of Indian team for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.
1. Anushka Sharma
Married to Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma is an established Indian actress and producer in Bollywood. She has worked with various stars and with her mesmerizing performances she has casted a lasting impression on the audience and made a separate fan base for herself.
2. Natasha Stankovic
A Serbian dancer, model and actress based in Mumbai, Natasha Stankovic married Hardik Pandya after dating him for a while. She made her debut in various Bollywood movies and was even a part of Bigg Boss 8.
3. Ritika Sajdeh
Ritika Sajdeh is a professional sports manager and has worked with Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment after her graduation. She got married to Indian skipper Rohit Sharma in 2015 after dating for 6 years.
4. Dipika Pallikal
The famous squash player Dipika Pallikal is the wife of Dinesh Karthik. The distinguished player, Dipika was the first Indian to feature in the top 10 World Rankings by Professional Squash Association. She also has many other titles credited to her name.
5. Devisha Shetty
Suryakumar Yadav’s wife Devisha Shetty is a dance coach. The duo married each other on 7 July 2016.
6. Dhanashree Verma
Born in Dubai and brought up in Mumbai, Dhanashree Verma is an Indian choreographer and a dentist. She came into limelight after she married the famous Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.
7. Athiya Shetty
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a while now. The couple is often seen commenting on each other's Instagram post. Athiya Shetty, who is the daughter of Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015's film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also made a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019 titled Motichoor Chaknachoor.
8. Prithi Narayanan
Ashwin married his childhood friend Prithi Narayanan. They have two children named Akhira and Aadhya. The Tamil Nadu State Election Commission used Ashwin to help create electoral awareness by encouraging voters to check whether their names were on the electoral roll.
