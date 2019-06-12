'ENOUGH': Sania Mirza slams 'cringeworthy ads on both sides' after IND vs PAK World Cup ad mocking IAF hero Abhinandan

Sania Mirza has slammed commercials being broadcast in both India and Pakistan ahead of their high-voltage clash in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 on June 16 in Manchester. Calling some of these ads ‘cringeworthy’, Sania added that there was no need to hype the clash between the two arch-rivals.

India and Pakistan matches are always high on emotion and these ads have been trying to draw attention using these emotions. The relationship has historically been not cordial and recent event have made it more tense. After the Pulwama attack, where dozens of Indian security personnel were killed in a terrorist attack, there have been calls in India to not play Pakistan in the World Cup.

These adverts have been playing up on the tension and recent events including one mocking Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthman who was captured in Pakistan after his plane went down after shooting down a Pakistan F16 jet. Abhinandan was released by Pakistan after international pressure.

Meanwhile, in India, the famous Mauka-Mauka ad made a comeback mocking Pakistan's record against India in the World Cup so far. India have never lost Pakistan in World Cup so far.