Active players with most centuries in international cricket

Sachin Tendulkar holds the prestigious title of being the first and only cricketer to have scored 100 centuries in the history of international cricket.

Achieving a century in cricket is a remarkable feat that requires a combination of skill, focus, and determination. It is a moment of great pride for any cricketer. Sachin Tendulkar holds the prestigious title of being the first and only cricketer to have scored 100 centuries in the history of international cricket.

Now, let us explore the names of the current active batters who have achieved the most centuries in international cricket.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli holds the record for the most international centuries among active players. The Indian cricket superstar has scored an impressive 80 centuries across all formats of the game.

 

2. Joe Root

Joe Root
England's Joe Root is now the second active international player to have scored 50 centuries across all formats.

 

3. Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, the captain of the Indian ODI and Test teams, has scored a total of 48 centuries across all three formats of international cricket. 

 

4. Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson, a legendary cricketer from New Zealand, holds the record for the most centuries in the country with an impressive 45 tons.

 

5. Steve Smith

Steve Smith
The legendary Australian cricketer Steve Smith has smashed an impressive 44 centuries in international cricket.

 

6. Babar Azam

Babar Azam
Pakistan star batter Babar Azam has scored a total of 31 centuries in international cricket, comprising 9 Test centuries, 19 ODI centuries, and 3 T20I centuries.

 

7. Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock
Quinton de Kock, the South African batter, has scored a total of 28 centuries for his country. He has hit 6 centuries in Test matches, 21 in ODIs and 1 in T20Is. 

 

