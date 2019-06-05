5 wins and 6 defeats: How India has fared in World Cup openers

Ahead of their first match, here's a look at how India have performed in their World Cup openers in the past.
World Cup 2019: India will finally start their campaign against South Africa on Wednesday, June 5 in Southampton.
The team has been one of the most successful sides in the World Cup.
While India have won the title twice (1983 and 2011) and reached the final in 2003, a good start is going to be crucial to Team India.
Ahead of their first match, here's a look at how they have performed in their World Cup openers in the past:
1. 1975: England defeat India
India and England played the opening match of the first-ever World Cup held in England in 1975.
England posted 334/6 in 60 overs and Denis Amiss hit a fine hundred.
India, led by S Venkatraghavan, were destined to lose as Sunil Gavaskar played the infamous knock of 36 from 174 balls. India finished at just 132/3 despite playing their full quota of 60 overs.
India had only one win in the whole tournament against East Africa.
2. 1979: West Indies defeat India
India played the opener of the World Cup against defending champions West Indies. The pace trio of Michael Holding, Joel Garner, Andy Roberts, and Colin Croft gave India a hard time.
Gundappa Viswanath was India's lone star who hit 75 from 134 balls. Holding picked up 4 wickets as India were bowled out for 190 in 53.1 overs
Gordon Greenidge's hundred helped West Indies achieve the target in the 52nd over with 7 wickets in hand.
3. 1983: India stun West Indies
The Kapil Dev-led team stunned the then defending champions West Indies in the World Cup opener.
Openers Sunil Gavaskar and Krishnamachari Srikanth failed but India managed to post 262 for 8 after Yashpal Sharma scored 120-ball 89.
The West Indies line-up were bowled out for 228 after Roger Binny ran through the top-order.
Ravi Shastri worked over the middle-order and the lower-middle order with his handy left-arm spin.
India went on to beat West Indies in the final as well after defending a below-par total of 183.
4. 1987: India lose to Australia
India began their title defence against Australia.
David Boon and Geoff Marsh gave their team a strong start with a 110-run opening stand which helped the Aussies post 270 in their 50 overs.
Sunil Gavaskar smashed 37 from 32 balls and Krishnamachari Srikanth 70 from 83 balls. Navjot Singh Sidhu also played a fine knock hitting 73 from just 79 balls as India looked to achieve the target.
However, India lost 8 wickets in just 40 runs and went from being 229 for 3 to 269-all out.
India reached the semi-final of the World Cup but crashed out after a 35-run defeat to runners-up England.
5. 1992: India lose to England
When India took on England, the Mohammad Azharuddin-led side were handed a 9-run defeat.
Ravi Shastri struggled, hitting an unbeaten 57 off 112 balls in chase of 237. On the other hand, Robin Smith's and Graham Gooch's 51 helped England post the match-winning total.
6. 1996: India thrash Kenya
India got an emphatic win over Kenya. Leg-spinner Anil Kumble shone with 3 wickets as Kenya were restricted to 199 for 6 in 50 overs.
Sachin Tendulkar's 138-ball 127 helped India reach the target.
Tendulkar and Ajay Jadeja stitched a 163-run opening stand.
India reached the semi-final but lost to champions Sri Lanka in a controversial match in Kolkata.
7. 1999: South Africa beat India
India faced South Africa in the opener. Electing to bat, India posted 253 for 5 in 50 overs.
Opener Sourav Ganguly shone in his World Cup debut as he hit 97 while Rahul Dravid chipped in with a fifty.
However, the runs were not enough as Jacques Kallis hit a match-winning 96 for South Africa. The Proteas comfortably got to the finish line with 16 balls to spare.
8. 2003: India survive Dutch
India managed to win against the Netherlands by a margin.
Tim de Leede picked up 4 wickets as India were bundled out for 204 in 48.4 overs.
Sachin Tendulkar's fifty was the major contribution while the rest did little impact.
India still managed to win all thanks to Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble who picked up 8 wickets between them and got the Netherlands out for 136.
9. 2007: Bangladesh stun India
India were thrashed by 5-wicket against Bangladesh.
Sourav Ganguly's 66 and Yuvraj Singh's 47 did help India a little, nut the team were bowled out for 191.
Pacer Mashrafe Mortaza and spinners Abdur Razzaq and Mohammad Rafique got the desired wickets.
Fifties from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan did the rest of the job.
India exited the World Cup without even reaching the knockout stages.
10. 2011: India thrash Bangladesh
After a major upset in the previous edition, India avenged their defeat to Bangladesh.
They thrashed the Tigers in the opening match. Virender Sehwag smashed 175 off just 140 balls and a young Virat Kohli hit a hundred.
India posted 370 on the board and restricted Bangladesh to 283 for 9 in 50 overs after Munaf Patel and Zaheer Khan shared 6 wickets between them.
11. 2015: India win over Pakistan
India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 76-runs.
Virat Kohli led from the front as he struck 126-ball 107. Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina's half-centuries help India post 300 for 7 in 50 overs.
Mohammad Shami added burden on Pakistan as he picked up 4 wickets and conceding just 35 runs in his 9 overs.
Misbah-ul-Haq's 84-ball 76 wasn't enough as Pakistan were bowled out for 224.