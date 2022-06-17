5 players who deserved the place in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland but were not selected

Rahul Tripathi earned his maiden call-up to the Indian side after his impressive IPL 2022 season.
The Indian team is set to tour Ireland for an upcoming T20I series. The IND vs IRE T20I series will witness two matches. The 1st T20I takes place on June 26 (Sunday) while the 2nd T20I will take place on June 28 (Tuesday). The Indian team will be led by Hardik Pandya in the series.
Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer will be part of the England Test tour and hence will miss the Ireland T20Is. Suryakumar Yadav who suffered an injury during his stint for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022 has made a comeback.
whereas a few deserving candidates were ignored for a place in the team.
Here's a look at five players who deserved a place in the T20I side for Ireland tour but missed out
1. Prithvi Shaw
Like Virender Sehwag, Shaw likes to go for big shots right from ball one and relies more on boundaries to do the job at the start.
He pressed his case for a recall by scoring 283 runs for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022 with a strike-rate of 152.97. But Shaw has been ignored.
With the domestic season coming to an end soon, his chances of making it to the 2022 T20 World Cup squad are diminishing.
2. Rahul Tewatia
In 12 innings, he scored 217 runs at an average of 31.0 and a strike rate of 147+. However, in spite of his brilliant performance in IPL 2022, Tewatia was overlooked by selectors for the IND vs IRE T20I series.
3. Rahul Chahar
Rahul Chahar gave a decent performance in IPL 2022. He picked 14 wickets in 13 games for Punjab Kings at an average of 25.71. The leg spinner owned an economy of 7.71.
Chahar has also played some T20I games for India in the past. In 6 T20I games, he accounts for 7 wickets at an average of 23.86.
It was a good time for Rahul Chahar to make a comeback to the national team. However, the selectors did not feel so.
4. Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan is another player on this list. Dhawan has been a consistent performer in IPL over the years. Still, he is overlooked by selectors for T20Is. However, he makes it to the ODI squad.
Given his form in IPL 2022, where he scored 460 runs for Punjab Kings, the senior batsman was expected to be handed a recall. But that didn't happen.
5. T Natarajan
After his successful comeback in IPL 2022, T Natarajan seemed to be an automatic pick in the T20I squad but the left-arm pacer has been ignored once again.
Natarajan is one of the death overs specialists who can nail the yorkers consistently and he is quite useful with the new ball as well with his ability to swing the ball back into the right-handers.
Arshdeep Singh in the squad already providing the same skill set, Natarajan wasn’t given a chance. However, Natarajan would consider himself unlucky given his current form.