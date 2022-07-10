5 players who anchored the Indian team towards the victory in the 2nd T20I match against England

Indian team won the 2nd T20I game against England by 49 runs due to a combined effort by Batsman and bowlers.

In the 2nd T20I game of the three-match series between India and England, the men in blue turned out victorious once again and gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 with one game to be played on Sunday.

The Indian team was filled with young players during the 1st T20I game whereas many seniors made a comeback to the Indian side in the 2nd T20I game and they marked their presence with some top performances during the 2nd T20I game which led the Indian team to a 49 run victory over England.

READ: IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja's return leaves THESE players vulnerable

Although it was a complete team effort, there were few players who stood out among the rest and led the Indian team to victory from the front in this game.

Here's a look at 5 Indian players who stood out during the 2nd T20I game against England at Birmingham.