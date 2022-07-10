5 players who anchored the Indian team towards the victory in the 2nd T20I match against England

Indian team won the 2nd T20I game against England by 49 runs due to a combined effort by Batsman and bowlers.
In the 2nd T20I game of the three-match series between India and England, the men in blue turned out victorious once again and gained an unassailable lead of 2-0 with one game to be played on Sunday.
The Indian team was filled with young players during the 1st T20I game whereas many seniors made a comeback to the Indian side in the 2nd T20I game and they marked their presence with some top performances during the 2nd T20I game which led the Indian team to a 49 run victory over England.
READ: IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja's return leaves THESE players vulnerable
Although it was a complete team effort, there were few players who stood out among the rest and led the Indian team to victory from the front in this game.
Here's a look at 5 Indian players who stood out during the 2nd T20I game against England at Birmingham.
1. Rohit Sharma
The Indian skipper, who has been not much in good form with the bat off late came into this game with all guns blazing as he took onto the English bowlers from the word go and made full use of the powerplay overs.
READ: Players to look out for in the upcoming T20I series between India-England
Rohit Sharma gave the Indian team the all-important good start that it required and he went on to score 31 runs in 20 deliveries which included 3 fours and 2 sixes.
2. Rishabh Pant
Before the start of the Indian innings, many fans were expecting Virat Kohli to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in absence of Ishan Kishan but the Indian team management decided to keep the left-right combination and promoted Rishabh Pant up the order to open the innings.
READ: In pics: Kabaddi ace Deepak Niwas Hooda to tie the knot with Boxer Saweety Boora
Rishabh Pant played a second fiddle role until the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was on the crease but as soon as he was dismissed, Pant took the charge and smacked the English bowlers all over the ground.
Rishabh Pant played a small inning of 26 but at the pace which it came, gave the Indian team required momentum as he scored those runs in 15 deliveries and his innings included 4 fours and 1 six.
3. Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja has always been among the top all-rounders in the world in the field of cricket and during the 2nd T20I game against England, he proved that why he has always been rated so highly.
READ: IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli to Shardul Thakur, Indian cricketers who disappointed in 5th Test
With the Indian team struggling at 122-5 at the end of 15.1 overs, Ravindra Jadeja played a mature inning and was the highest run-scorer for the Indian team in this game. Ravindra Jadeja scored 46 runs off 29 deliveries and took the Indian team to a modest total of 170 runs.
4. Bhuvneshwar Kumar
In the first T20I game of this series, Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave the Indian team a terrific start as he took the wicket of the England skipper Jos Buttler and during the 2nd T20I match also, the Indian team was looking to grab some quick wickets at the start of England's innings and India's most experienced bowled in the current bowling lineup lived up to the expectations.
READ: Sports this week: From India vs England to FIH Women's World Cup 2022, events you can't miss
Bhuvneshwar Kumar got the wicket of Jos Buttler for the 2nd time in this series and also dismissed Jason Roy for a duck. During his 3 overs, Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 15 runs and took 3 wickets.
5. Jasprit Bumrah
The spearhead of the Indian bowling attack, Jasprit Bumrah bowled amazingly well during the 2nd T20I game of this series. Jasprit Bumrah was not part of the Indian team in the 1st game but he makes his presence with his toe-crushing yorkers during the 2nd game.
Jasprit Bumrah took the all-important wicket of the in-form Liam Livingstone and broke the backbone of the English innings.
Jasprit Bumrah ended up taking 2 wickets in his 3 overs which included a maiden and gave away just 10 runs.