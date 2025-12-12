5 players RCB could target in IPL 2026 Auction

Dasnac Westminster: Redefining the skyline of Sec 146 Noida
India fast-tracks visa process for Chinese firms, will issue visa in..., how has it impacted trade?
Tata ClassEdge Associates with Enlearning Skill Development Limited to Scale Entrepreneurship and Future Skills Programs in Schools
IPL 2026 auction: Ashish Nehra discloses Gujarat Titans' roadmap for squad building
RRB Exam Calendar 2026 Out; check ALP, Technician, NTPC, JE, and Group D exam schedule here
'Woh kaam adhura reh gaya': Hema Malini REVEALS one milestone Dharmendra wished to acheived: 'He was very serious about it'
'Dhurandhar ki script PM Narendra Modi ne...': Pakistani journalist's claims on Ranveer Singh's blockbuster leave netizens in splits | Viral video
Shatrughan Sinha makes BIG statement on Dharmendra, takes dig at BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, says political parties...
Gautam Adani's BIG move, acquires another company, its business is...
Woman says boss questions sick leave, internet tells her to ‘mail and switch off’
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Dec 12, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
1.Venkatesh Iyer
RCB showed interest in signing Iyer in the previous mega auction, but could not do so. The Bengaluru-based franchise will definitely be looking to get him this time.
2.Rachin Ravindra
The New Zealand all-rounder was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the mini auction. RCB might look to target him in the upcoming auction to fill the all-rounder spot in the squad.
3.Cameron Green
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green is also expected to be on the target of RCB in the IPL 2026 Auction.
4.Matt Henry
Star pacer from New Zealand might be a perfect replacement for Josh Hazlewood in the RCB squad, if he doesn't play many games due to workload management.
5.Ravi Bishnoi
RCB might look to strengthen their spin attack with Ravi Bishnoi, who was earlier released by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).