4 players from West Indies to watch out for in the upcoming T20I series against India

West Indies team will look to redeem themselves from the recently lost ODI series against India and will look forward to clinching the T20I series.

India won the recently concluded ODI series against West indies by 3-0. It may look like a cakewalk for the Indian team by this score of 3-0 but the first two games of this series went down the wire and the result was decided in the final over of both the games.

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have come back to the Indian squad to make them look much stronger whereas the West Indian players are known for their explosive batting approach and power hitting. Here are the few players from the West Indies who might turn the tide of this series in favor of their team.