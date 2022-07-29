4 players from West Indies to watch out for in the upcoming T20I series against India

West Indies team will look to redeem themselves from the recently lost ODI series against India and will look forward to clinching the T20I series.
India won the recently concluded ODI series against West indies by 3-0. It may look like a cakewalk for the Indian team by this score of 3-0 but the first two games of this series went down the wire and the result was decided in the final over of both the games.
Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant have come back to the Indian squad to make them look much stronger whereas the West Indian players are known for their explosive batting approach and power hitting. Here are the few players from the West Indies who might turn the tide of this series in favor of their team.
1. Rovman Powell
Indian cricket fans are now familiar with all-rounder Rovam Powell. The West Indian fetched a handsome Rs 2.80 crore in the IPL 2022 Mega Auction to play for Delhi Capitals. The Jamaican's power hits can change the course of a game in the space of a few overs.
Powell is also a handy medium-pace bowler too. Powell has proved himself in T20 cricket and would be itching to improve his ODI numbers too.
2. Alzarri Joseph
Alzarri Joseph stands No. 18 in the men's ODI bowling rankings and is the highest-ranked West Indies bowler in 50 overs cricket. Joseph had a good outing in the 2022 IPL with title winners Gujarat Titans picking 7 wickets. Alzarri Joseph will be expected to lead the West Indian pace attack.
3. Jason Holder
Jason Holder is the other West Indian all-rounder to watch out for in this series. With his height, he gets the extra bounce off the pitch and he can also tonk the ball to the miles when he gets his eye in.
He can be a real asset for the West Indies team and may also went on to win player of the series award if West Indies wins this series.
4. Brendon King
Brendon King has been among the best power hitters of the ball in world cricket right now. He can tonk the ball a long way. He will be an asset for the West Indies side in this series.
Brendon King is expected to open the innings for West Indies in this series and he will look forward to laying a foundation of big scores to lead his team to victory.