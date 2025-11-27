FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction

Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why

After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi ke liye ready hoon' remark

Apple iPhone 17 may get a price hike of Rs 7000 in India soon; know why

Air pollution linked to low infant birth weight: Know how it is affecting your newborn, how to avoid it

Nita Ambani’s ultra-luxurious Hermès handbag is encrusted with ‘AKPV’, here’s what they mean

Who is Shikha Pandey? Out-of-favour India pacer who shocked WPL 2026 mega auction with Rs 2.40 crore deal

Gautam Adani-owned Adani Defence makes BIG decision, to invest Rs 8,20,00,00,000 in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise

WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Amb

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi

HomePhotos

CRICKET

5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

Take a look at the five most expensive players of the Women's Premier League (WPL), which is scheduled to commence on January 9, 2026.

Aseem Sharma | Nov 27, 2025, 08:26 PM IST

1.Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana
1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained Smriti for Rs 3.5 crore ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction.

 

Advertisement

2.Ashleigh Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner
2

Gujarat Giants (GG) retained Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for Rs 3.5 crore ahead of the mega auction.

3.Nat Sciver-Brunt

Nat Sciver-Brunt
3

Mumbai Indians (MI) retained English skipper and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs 3.5 crore ahead of the mega auction.

4.Deepti Sharma

Deepti Sharma
4

UP Warriorz signed Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma for Rs 3.2 crore using RTM in the WPL 2026 Mega Auction.

 

TRENDING NOW

    5.Amelia Kerr

    Amelia Kerr
    5

    MI signed New Zealand all-rounder for Rs 3 crore in WPL 2026 Mega Auction.

    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise
    WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full
    Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...
    Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Amb
    UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction
    UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why
    Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol disallow media
    After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi ke liye ready hoon' remark
    After divorce from Dhanashree Verma, Yuzvendra Chahal shocks fans with 'shaadi k
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
    5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
    From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
    From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
    Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?
    Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement