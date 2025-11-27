5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise
CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Nov 27, 2025, 08:26 PM IST
1.Smriti Mandhana
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained Smriti for Rs 3.5 crore ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction.
2.Ashleigh Gardner
Gujarat Giants (GG) retained Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner for Rs 3.5 crore ahead of the mega auction.
3.Nat Sciver-Brunt
Mumbai Indians (MI) retained English skipper and all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt for Rs 3.5 crore ahead of the mega auction.
4.Deepti Sharma
UP Warriorz signed Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma for Rs 3.2 crore using RTM in the WPL 2026 Mega Auction.
5.Amelia Kerr
MI signed New Zealand all-rounder for Rs 3 crore in WPL 2026 Mega Auction.