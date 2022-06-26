5 most expensive cars owned by the former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni

After retirement, MS Dhoni is only seen in the yellow jersey of CSK in the IPL and his fans treat this as a festive season by coming in huge numbers.
MS Dhoni has become a household name in the country. He has a staggering record in international cricket and his stats speak for themselves. MS Dhoni finally decided to call it a day in September 2020 and raised the curtains on his illustrious career in international cricket.
Now talking about Dhoni’s off-the-field life, you can’t get past his automobile collection. MS Dhoni owns some unique cars and bikes. Dhoni’s car collection has a variety of vintage cars, and luxury cars, some of which are very special to him. His wife, Sakshi Dhoni once said, “We have a whole apartment for Dhoni’s bike and car collection.”
1. Porsche 911 - Rs. 2.5 Crore
The number one car in Dhoni’s signature collection will be this beauty. The car looks absolutely stunning, as Porsche is known for producing luxurious and stylish cars. The yellow color (chosen by him) resembles his connection with yellow.
According to reports, this car can go from 0 to 100 in less than 5 seconds. MS Dhoni bought this car for a price of 2-2.5 crore.
2. Ferrari 5990 GT - Rs. 1.40 Crore
Second, on the list of his signature collections will be the Ferrari 5990 GT. This beast comes with a powerful V12 turbo power engine which can easily generate a torque of around 620 nm. This model can go from 0 to 100 in just 3.8 seconds.
MS Dhoni brought this car for the whopping price of 1.40 cr after the 2011 World Cup win.
3. Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk - Rs. 1.14 Crore
At No.3 in Dhoni’s car collection, we have the Jeep Grand Cherokee. This power-packed SUV has a 6.2-liter supercharged engine which takes just 5 seconds to go from 0 to 100.
MS Dhoni reported owning a red-colored model of this car, and he has the privilege of owning the first car of this model in India. The car price starts at ₹ 75.15 Lakh and goes up to ₹ 1.14 Crore.
4. Hummer H2 - Rs. 75 Lakh
Next in line is his favorite car of them all, the Hummer H2. He has even got his Hummer customized and has an MSD badge on it too. It has a V8 petrol engine that can generate power of up to 400bhp.
MS Dhoni was seen driving this beast in 2016 in Ranchi at the time of the Ind vs NZ series. Seeing MSD come in stylish Hummer to the ground, the NZ players were shell-shocked back then. The price of his favorite Hummer is around 75 lakhs.
5. Pontiac firebird tans AM - Rs. 70 Lakh
This is a vintage car and has a retro design like back in the 1970s and 1980s. MS Dhoni was gifted this car by his wife Sakshi in 2020. The second-generation model TransAm costs around 70 lakh.