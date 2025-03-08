4 . Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand)

Rachin Ravindra performed exceptionally well in the Champions Trophy 2025, scoring a total of 226 runs in 3 innings with an impressive average of 75.33. His highest score was 112 runs, showcasing his ability to anchor the innings and play crucial knocks for his team. Despite not remaining unbeaten in any of his innings, his consistency and adaptability against quality bowling attacks made him a key player for New Zealand. Ravindra's outstanding form played a vital role in New Zealand's campaign, making him one of the standout performers of the tournament.