5 high-profile overseas players who ditched IPL for Pakistan Super League

CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Dec 02, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
1.Faf du Plessis
South African star batter Faf recently surprised everyone when he announced his decision to quit IPL for the Pakistan Super League. He pulled out his name from the IPL 2026 Auction.
2.David Warner
After being unsold in the IPL Auction 2025 mega auction, the Australian batter registered himself for the PSL season 10 and was picked up by Karachi Kings.
3.Kane Williamson
New Zealand's star batter Kane Williamson also went unsold in the IPL 2026 auction but was picked at the PSL 2025 draft by Karachi Kings.
4.Tom Curran
Formerly played for Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Delhi Capitals, the English all-rounder participated in PSL for the 2025 season. He was signed by Lahore Qalandars.
5.Moeen Ali
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has also officially confirmed his participation in PSL 2026. In his IPL career, Moeen has represented teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders.