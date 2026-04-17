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JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download

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JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download

JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in

Viral video: Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya', netizens say 'yeh abhi tak zinda hai'

Urvashi Rautela gets brtually trolled for looking like 'plastic ki gudiya'

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

Understanding Skin Undertones and Their Role in Makeup

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5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 202

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer, netizens recall Avneet Kaur controversy, say, 'Algorithm'

Who is Lizzalazz? Virat Kohli allegedly 'likes' photo of German influencer

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic, here are four key hints from trailer that will leave you stunned

Forget Ramayana, Krishnavataram can be biggest film on Indian epic

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5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

Mumbai Indians' star pacer Jasprit Bumrah is going through a rough phase in the current season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Even after featuring in five matches so far, he is still wicketless, which has sparked debate among cricket fans.

Aseem Sharma | Apr 17, 2026, 11:31 AM IST

1.MI vs KKR

MI vs KKR
1

In the IPL 2026 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the MI speedster got no breakthrough either in the Powerplay or in the death overs. His figures were 0/35.

 

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2.MI vs DC

MI vs DC
2

In the second match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), he gave his most economical spell so far in the tournament, wherein he leaked just 21 runs but failed to capitalise on this pressure. His figures were 0/21.

 

3.MI vs RR

MI vs RR
3

Despite creating a couple of half-chances against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters, Bumrah went wicketless in yet another game. His figures were 0/32.

 

4.MI vs RCB

MI vs RCB
4

The high-scoring game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw the ineffectiveness of Bumrah as the Men in Red and Golden attacked him confidently throughout his spell. His figures were 0/35.

 

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5.MI vs PBKS

MI vs PBKS
5

In the previous game, Bumrah conceded runs heavily without any breakthrough. 0 wickets in 5 matches, this is the longest drought for Bumrah of his IPL career. In these five matches, Bumrah leaked 164 runs with an economy of 8.63.

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JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in, check date, time and how to download
JEE Main 2026 Result: NTA to release scorecard soon on jeemain.nta.nic.in
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