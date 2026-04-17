5 games, 0 wickets: Match-by-match look at Jasprit Bumrah's dry spell in IPL 2026

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CRICKET
Aseem Sharma | Apr 17, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
1.MI vs KKR
In the IPL 2026 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the MI speedster got no breakthrough either in the Powerplay or in the death overs. His figures were 0/35.
2.MI vs DC
In the second match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), he gave his most economical spell so far in the tournament, wherein he leaked just 21 runs but failed to capitalise on this pressure. His figures were 0/21.
3.MI vs RR
Despite creating a couple of half-chances against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) batters, Bumrah went wicketless in yet another game. His figures were 0/32.
4.MI vs RCB
The high-scoring game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) saw the ineffectiveness of Bumrah as the Men in Red and Golden attacked him confidently throughout his spell. His figures were 0/35.
5.MI vs PBKS
In the previous game, Bumrah conceded runs heavily without any breakthrough. 0 wickets in 5 matches, this is the longest drought for Bumrah of his IPL career. In these five matches, Bumrah leaked 164 runs with an economy of 8.63.