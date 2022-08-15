3 records made by Rohit Sharma that Virat Kohli might not be able to break

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kolhi will be working together to end India's drought for an ICC trophy by clinching the T20I World Cup later this year.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly among the finest active players in modern cricket. Both share an excellent rapport with each other while they are on the cricketing field together and over time, both of them have stood by each other against all the odds.
Both cricketers share a good rivalry also when it comes to the IPL. Rohit Sharma is the skipper of Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli has also captained Royal Challengers Bangalore for five years.
However, when it comes to competition, they don’t back out from any challenge. Despite having quite a few unbelievable records to his name, these are the three Rohit Sharma records that can be impossible even for ‘King Kohli’ to break.
1. Rohit Sharma's 250+ ODI sixes
When it comes to sixes, hardly any cricketer can match Rohit Sharma’s level. His natural game is to play aggressively, and with that, the Hitman recorded over 250 sixes in ODI cricket so far. He is currently fourth in the list of most sixes hit by an individual in the history of ODI cricket as he is behind Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, and Sanath Jayasuriya.
Virat Kohli, on the other hand, has recorded 125 sixes in ODI cricket so far. Thus, breaking Rohit’s record is next to impossible for him
2. Rohit Sharma's most IPL title wins
With five IPL trophies in his bag, Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the tournament. Virat Kohli, on the other hand, is yet to win his maiden IPL trophy.
Virat Kohli has relinquished RCB’s captaincy, and thus won’t be possible for him to achieve this feat as a captain, but even as a player, the 33-year-old will find it impossible to break or even match the record.
Even though he has been extremely successful as a batter in the IPL, it is the trophies that he is eager to win. With a few more years left in his career, his ambition will be to lift at least one if not five.
3. Rohit Sharma's 264 in the ODIs
Popularly known as the ‘Hitman’, Rohit Sharma justified his nickname in 2014 when he went berserk and scored 264 runs against Sri Lanka. The current India captain took 173 balls and hit 33 boundaries and 9 sixes to achieve this historic feat.
Only Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag previously scored a double century in One-Day cricket, and Virender Sehwag’s 219 was the highest recorded score in ODI’s.
Virat Kohli’s highest score in ODI is 183. He played a marvellous inning against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup to record his highest individual score. With the ‘King’ out of form these days, it will be impossible for Kohli to break this record of Rohit Sharma.