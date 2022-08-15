3 records made by Rohit Sharma that Virat Kohli might not be able to break

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kolhi will be working together to end India's drought for an ICC trophy by clinching the T20I World Cup later this year.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are undoubtedly among the finest active players in modern cricket. Both share an excellent rapport with each other while they are on the cricketing field together and over time, both of them have stood by each other against all the odds.

READ: Taekwondo players Afreen Hyder and Shivansh Tyagi win Bronze medal in the Israel Open G2 Tournament

Both cricketers share a good rivalry also when it comes to the IPL. Rohit Sharma is the skipper of Mumbai Indians and Virat Kohli has also captained Royal Challengers Bangalore for five years.

However, when it comes to competition, they don’t back out from any challenge. Despite having quite a few unbelievable records to his name, these are the three Rohit Sharma records that can be impossible even for ‘King Kohli’ to break.