3 players who could be given a chance in the IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Head coach Rahul Dravid is expected to test the bench strength of the Indian side in the third ODI against West Indies.

Having sealed the three-match series 2-0 already, India is likely to test their bench strength and give opportunities to other players who deserve chances for the upcoming third ODI against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

READ: 5 batters who can cement their place in the England's squad after the retirement of Ben Stokes and Eoin Morgan

Axar Patel had a fantastic outing in the previous game and he showed his brutal power-hitting skills down the order with an unbeaten 35-ball 64 in crunch time when the team needed him the most. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan has rotated his bowlers wisely and has got the most out of his sixth bowling option in Deepak Hooda in both the games.

Meanwhile, here are 3 changes India might make for the 3rd ODI against West Indies.