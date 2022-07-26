3 players who could be given a chance in the IND vs WI 3rd ODI

Head coach Rahul Dravid is expected to test the bench strength of the Indian side in the third ODI against West Indies.
Having sealed the three-match series 2-0 already, India is likely to test their bench strength and give opportunities to other players who deserve chances for the upcoming third ODI against West Indies at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.
Axar Patel had a fantastic outing in the previous game and he showed his brutal power-hitting skills down the order with an unbeaten 35-ball 64 in crunch time when the team needed him the most. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan has rotated his bowlers wisely and has got the most out of his sixth bowling option in Deepak Hooda in both the games.
Meanwhile, here are 3 changes India might make for the 3rd ODI against West Indies.
1. Arshdeep Singh
Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh is yet to make an appearance in the ODI format for India and he does deserve a chance in the playing XI. Arshdeep’s death-over skills were quite phenomenal in this IPL and he did bowl well in the one T20I he played against England in the three-match series.
Arshdeep could come in for Mohammad Siraj who has been fantastic in the series. Siraj’s last-over heroics won the game for India in the first ODI and he has turned out to be an excellent find in both the Test and ODI formats.
However, trying out a left-arm seamer would be much wiser with the T20 World Cup 2022 coming up and Arshdeep can bring a different entity into the squad with the angles.
2. Ishan Kishan
This will be a like-for-like replacement as Ishan Kishan can replace Sanju Samson for the wicketkeeper role after the latter’s important half-century in the previous game.
Samson got his first half-century in ODIs in the second game against West Indies and his ability to cut loose from ball one makes him a dangerous campaigner.
Kishan meanwhile, has been played at the top of the order mostly but is expected to slot in at number three or number four according to the situation of the game. The 24-year-old has got the ability to pack a punch and is a handy wicketkeeper. He will be looking to make the most if he gets a chance with the bat.
3. Ruturaj Gaikwad
Ruturaj Gaikwad might get a look in for the third ODI, considering that Gill has done enough to hold on to his place in the squad.
Gaikwad is yet to make his ODI debut and he hasn’t had the best of starts yet in his international career. However, this will be the best chance to make a case for himself under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid and he will get the nod ahead of Ishan Kishan at the top of the order with the need for a right-hand left-hand combination.