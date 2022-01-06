3 Instances when rain played spoilsport in Team India's matches in past two years

As rain continues to play spoilsport in Johannesburg, here are 3 previous occasions when rain interrupted Team India's matches in the past two years.
Day 4 of the second Test between India and South Africa was perfectly poised, however, rain played spoilsport and has washed out the first session in Johannesburg. With India leading the series 1-0 and South Africa needing just 122 runs to win and level the series, it was due to be the perfect climax, however, the weather in the rainbow nation had other ideas. On that note, here are 3 previous occasions when rain played spoilsport in India's matches in the past two years.
1. India vs South Africa 1st Test, Centurion
India and South Africa's previous match in Centurion also witnessed heavy rain on Day 2, although thankfully, the weather didn't affect the game so much so that the match couldn't be resumed. India played brilliantly courtesy of KL Rahul's seventh Test century and defeated the hosts by 113 runs to win a historic first Test match at Centurion.
2. India vs England, 1st Test, Nottingham
The first test between India and England in Nottingham earlier this year was also a rain-affected affair. Persistent drizzles resulted in the match being drawn as India needed 157 runs to win the game, however, the weather didn't allow that to happen. India would later go on to register a historic triumph at the Lords and take a 2-1 lead in the series with the final match being postponed due to the rising COVID-19 cases.
3. India vs New Zealand, Final, World Test Championship
Final of the World Test Championship played earlier this year in Southampton between India and New Zealand was another affair that was severely affected by rain. Day 1 of the match was completed washed-out without a single delivery being bowled, and it required a reserve day to separate these two sides. Eventually, Kane Williamson's men came out on top to pick up the inaugural World Test Championship as they defeated India by 8 wickets.