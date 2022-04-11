3 bizzare dismissals apart from R Ashwin's 'retired out' in cricket history

1/3

This incident happened during Australia vs Pakistan Test match in 2018 which was played in Abu Dhabi.

Azhar Ali was batting with Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali tried to hit the ball toward's third man boundary and the ball kept rolling towards the boundary. Both the batsman stopped running as they thought the ball has reached the boundary but it actually stopped a few inches before the boundary.

Both the Pakistani batsman were having a chat at the middle of the pitch when suddenly Tim Paine dislodged the bails at the striker's end and Azhar Ali was adjudged 'Run-out'.

Azhar Ali was confused after what had happened and kept standing at the pitch until the umpires told him that he was run out by all means.