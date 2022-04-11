3 bizzare dismissals apart from R Ashwin's 'retired out' in cricket history

After Ravichandran's Controversial retired out during yesterday's RR vs LSG game, let's have a look at the most bizarre ways to get out in cricket.
There is a total of 10 ways in which a batsman can get 'out' in cricket which include bowled, run-out, caught behind, LBW, etc. But in the past, there have been many instances by which a batsman has got out or been given out in the cricketing field in a 'Bizzare' way. Let's have a look at the 4 most bizarre ways by which a batsman has gotten out in Cricket.
1. Azhar Ali controversial run-out
This incident happened during Australia vs Pakistan Test match in 2018 which was played in Abu Dhabi.
Azhar Ali was batting with Asad Shafiq and Azhar Ali tried to hit the ball toward's third man boundary and the ball kept rolling towards the boundary. Both the batsman stopped running as they thought the ball has reached the boundary but it actually stopped a few inches before the boundary.
Both the Pakistani batsman were having a chat at the middle of the pitch when suddenly Tim Paine dislodged the bails at the striker's end and Azhar Ali was adjudged 'Run-out'.
Azhar Ali was confused after what had happened and kept standing at the pitch until the umpires told him that he was run out by all means.
2. Vesbert Drakes timed out
Given out for not coming to bat on time is very rare in cricket. But this incident has happed once in cricket.
There is a rule in cricket that states that if a batsman doesn't come to the ground within 2 minutes from the previous dismissal then the fielding team can raise the objection and the batsman can be considered a 'timed-out'.
The batsman who was at the receiving end of this unfortunate dismissal was 'Vasbert Drakes'. This happed between Border and Free State in South African domestic first-class competition. Drakes was returning from his homeland West Indies to East London on the day of the match.
His flight was scheduled to land by 2:00 PM but by 2.07, Border's batting lineup was 9 wickets down and due to flight delay, Vasbert Drakes was not able to reach on time and that was why he was given out 'timed-out' and he became the part of the history due to this unwanted dismissal.
3. Inzamam-ul-Haq obstructing the field
Back in 2006, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq had a brain fade moment and he obstructed the field. He became the 3d batsman to be dismissed obstructing the field.
Inzamam was run-out in comical manner on several occasions, the veteran player also had a 'brain fade' moment during an ODI against India. In 2006, Inzamam was adjudged run-out for obstructing the field.
The former Pakistan captain had walked out of his crease after playing a shot to mid-off. Raina was quick to collect the ball and threw it towards the wicket-keeper's end. Inzamam, who was out of his crease, decided to play the ball and made a contact with the bat.
The Indian players made an appeal for run-out and Inzamam was dismissed. He, thus, became the 3rd batsman in ODI to be dismissed in that manner.