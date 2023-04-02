12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?

April 2, 2011, is a date that will forever be etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans. It was the day when India, with a stunning six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, lifted the World Cup trophy for the second time in its history. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and it was a moment of pure joy and pride for the entire nation.

The captain of the Indian team, MS Dhoni, played a pivotal role in the victory. He produced a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 91, which guided his team to World Cup glory. Gautam Gambhir also played a commendable innings of 97 in the final. With just 10 balls to spare, India scored the winning runs, and the entire country erupted in celebration.

As we celebrate the 12th anniversary of this iconic triumph today, it is time to reflect on the careers of India's World Cup-winning 11 finalists.