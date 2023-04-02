12 years of India's 2011 Cricket World Cup glory: Where are winning squad members now?

MS Dhoni, played a pivotal role in the victory. He produced a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 91, which guided his team to World Cup glory.
April 2, 2011, is a date that will forever be etched in the memories of Indian cricket fans. It was the day when India, with a stunning six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, lifted the World Cup trophy for the second time in its history. The match was played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, and it was a moment of pure joy and pride for the entire nation.
The captain of the Indian team, MS Dhoni, played a pivotal role in the victory. He produced a phenomenal knock of unbeaten 91, which guided his team to World Cup glory. Gautam Gambhir also played a commendable innings of 97 in the final. With just 10 balls to spare, India scored the winning runs, and the entire country erupted in celebration.
As we celebrate the 12th anniversary of this iconic triumph today, it is time to reflect on the careers of India's World Cup-winning 11 finalists.
1. Virender Sehwag
In 2015, India's beloved opener, Virender Sehwag, announced his retirement from international cricket. Since then, the 44-year-old has transitioned into the role of a commentator and analyst. Additionally, Sehwag has continued to stay involved in the sport by participating in the Road Safety World Series.
2. Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar, also known as the "Master Blaster," last played international cricket in 2013. Despite his retirement, Tendulkar has remained actively involved in sports. He has taken ownership of the Indian Super League (ISL) franchise, Kerala Blasters, and is also a co-owner of the Premier Badminton League team, Bengaluru Blasters.
3. Gautam Gambhir
In 2018, the renowned opening batter, Gautam Gambhir, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. However, he did not fade into obscurity. Instead, he embarked on a new journey in politics. In March 2019, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi constituency.
4. Virat Kohli
Currently, the star Indian batter, Virat Kohli, is representing India in all three formats of the game. Additionally, he is showcasing his skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore team.
5. MS Dhoni
India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, announced his retirement from international cricket in 2022. Although he is no longer participating in international matches, he still possesses enough skill and talent to continue playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Currently, Dhoni is leading the Chennai Super Kings franchise.
6. Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh, India's top performer in the 2011 World Cup, made the decision to retire in 2019. Since then, he has been actively involved in running the 'YouWeCan' foundation, which aims to support cancer patients and survivors. Additionally, Yuvraj has served as a mentor for the Punjab cricket team on multiple occasions.
7. Suresh Raina
Shortly after MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Suresh Raina followed suit and announced the end of his illustrious career. Raina's last appearance in the domestic circuit was during the IPL 2020 season, and he has also participated in several franchise-level T20 tournaments in recent years.
8. Harbhajan Singh
Harbhajan Singh played his last competitive game in April 2021. After an illustrious career in cricket, he has now transitioned into the political arena and currently serves as a Member of Parliament (MP) for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Rajya Sabha.
9. Zaheer Khan
Zaheer, announced his retirement in October of 2015. Since then, he has taken on the role of mentor at the Mumbai Indians IPL franchise, while also maintaining an active presence as a commentator and cricket analyst.
10. Munaf Patel
After retiring from professional cricket, the talented bowler hailing from Gujarat participated in numerous international T20 tournaments organized by various franchises.
11. S Sreesanth
In 2022, the talented Kerala fast bowler, Sreesanth, announced his retirement from all forms of domestic cricket. Following his departure from the sport, he ventured into the entertainment industry and made appearances in various television shows and films.