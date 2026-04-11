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PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma departs for 74, SRH 2 down

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are in a strong position with 5 points from 3 matches, currently holding the second spot on the table. Meanwhile, SRH is positioned sixth and aims to break into the ranks of early contenders during this Saturday's double-header.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 11, 2026, 04:27 PM IST

PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma departs for 74, SRH 2 down
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Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are once again right in the mix as favourites for a deep IPL run. Sure, they’ll feel disappointed about missing a chance to stack another win after their match against KKR got washed out at Eden Gardens, but they still have five points and haven’t lost a game yet. Shreyas Iyer’s squad is playing with a bit of swagger—maybe even a chip on their shoulder—which, honestly, is exactly when Ricky Ponting teams peak.

Now, they’re back in New Chandigarh for the second of their four home games. It’s hot and sweaty, and a daytime match means they get a shot to keep up with Rajasthan Royals, who’ve got a head start in the points table. But Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in their way. SRH hasn’t quite found its rhythm with the bat yet—even though, on paper, their lineup is scary. If that batting clicks, they easily become one of the toughest teams in the league.

Right now, SRH’s bowling lineup isn’t making much of an impact. They’ve managed just two points in three games, and their bowling unit looks patched together—no real star names, just players trying to hold things together. Still, there’s talent. They can absolutely defend targets or keep the opposition honest, but their batting needs to step up for any of that to matter.

Batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan haven’t made their mark in the tournament so far. On the bright side, Nitish Kumar Reddy has found his groove again, looking every bit the top all-rounder after a quiet last season. Heinrich Klaasen is beginning to hit his stride, hungry for that x-factor to turn him into a true six-machine. Aniket Verma, a new face in the middle order, brings energy, power, and youth.

The real challenge for SRH? Punjab Kings have an identity. They know exactly how they want to play, which is more than you can say for most teams. Shreyas Iyer leads an Indian batting lineup that isn’t afraid to take risks, and their bowlers cover all bases. Their approach gets them results—period. PBKS see this as the perfect opportunity to push ahead of Delhi, Lucknow, and the rest stuck in the middle of the table. They want to become the team everyone’s chasing, and their focus is clear: punch hard, set the tone, and keep winning.

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 Apr 2026, 04:08 PM

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 123/0 in 9 overs

    Shashank Singh turns the game by removing both SRH openers in the same over. Travis Head mistimes a slower ball to long-on for 38, while Abhishek Sharma departs for a blazing 74 after being caught at deep extra cover.

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  • 11 Apr 2026, 03:54 PM

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 105/0 in 6 overs

    Travis Head hits three consecutive fours off Xavier Bartlett with clever placement, including a tickle to fine leg and two shots past backward point. Abhishek Sharma then powers SRH to 100 in the powerplay with a huge pull for six.

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  • 11 Apr 2026, 03:50 PM

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 60/0 in 4 overs

    Travis Head counters Marco Jansen with two fours and a six. He smashes a slot ball over extra cover, cleverly guides a yorker past the keeper for four, and then clubs an overpitched delivery over long-on for a big six.

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  • 11 Apr 2026, 03:44 PM

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 44/0 in 3 overs

    Abhishek Sharma attacks Arshdeep Singh with two fours and two sixes. He smashes a length ball over mid-on, pulls a short ball over midwicket, edges a short delivery for six over third man, and then launches a slower ball straight down the ground.

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  • 11 Apr 2026, 03:37 PM

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 20/0 in 2 overs

    Abhishek Sharma welcomes Xavier Bartlett with back-to-back fours. First he drills a slot ball straight past the bowler, then smashes a slower full delivery over mid-off as Shreyas Iyer leaps but cannot reach it.

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  • 11 Apr 2026, 03:36 PM

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: SRH 9/0 in 1 over

    Arshdeep Singh bowls a short, wide outswinger and Abhishek Sharma capitalizes. The left-hander stays back, clears his front leg and smashes the ball over the covers for a boundary.

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  • 11 Apr 2026, 03:36 PM

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Teams

    Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

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  • 11 Apr 2026, 03:35 PM

    PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings opt to bowl

    Shreyas Iyer: "We're going to bowl first. It's a day game and obviously want to get a knack of how the wicket is going to play and a fair idea. But other than that, that's what we've been doing in the last couple of games. We've been thriving on that. (Things to address?) I personally feel that you can't control the nature of the weather. You've just got to go with the flow. And I personally feel that we don't have to address anything at any point of time. Just back each other, back all the youngsters in the team. The more you tell them, the confusing it gets for them. So, it's better that they live in their own nature and express themselves. No, we're going with the same team. Actually, bowling first, Priyansh comes in for Nehal."

    Ishan Kishan: "We would have loved to bowl first. But yeah, I think wicket looks pretty hard to me. And it's about playing good cricket in the first innings. (On captaining) Obviously, it's a big disadvantage for any team, Pat is a tremendous bowler. He gets on with an experience of his. But still, I feel we've got a young side, young bowlers today in the team. And hopefully, we'll just try and execute the plans, which is the most important thing in T20 cricket. Yeah, there are two changes. Salil comes in in place of Livingstone and Praful Hinge, it's his debut game, in place of Jaydev Unadkat."

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Pooja Hegde calls Jana Nayagan leak 'disheartening', requests fans to celebrate Vijay's final film on big screen: 'Watch it the right way'
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