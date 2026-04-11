PBKS vs SRH LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma departs for 74, SRH 2 down

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are in a strong position with 5 points from 3 matches, currently holding the second spot on the table. Meanwhile, SRH is positioned sixth and aims to break into the ranks of early contenders during this Saturday's double-header.

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings are once again right in the mix as favourites for a deep IPL run. Sure, they’ll feel disappointed about missing a chance to stack another win after their match against KKR got washed out at Eden Gardens, but they still have five points and haven’t lost a game yet. Shreyas Iyer’s squad is playing with a bit of swagger—maybe even a chip on their shoulder—which, honestly, is exactly when Ricky Ponting teams peak.

Now, they’re back in New Chandigarh for the second of their four home games. It’s hot and sweaty, and a daytime match means they get a shot to keep up with Rajasthan Royals, who’ve got a head start in the points table. But Sunrisers Hyderabad stand in their way. SRH hasn’t quite found its rhythm with the bat yet—even though, on paper, their lineup is scary. If that batting clicks, they easily become one of the toughest teams in the league.

Right now, SRH’s bowling lineup isn’t making much of an impact. They’ve managed just two points in three games, and their bowling unit looks patched together—no real star names, just players trying to hold things together. Still, there’s talent. They can absolutely defend targets or keep the opposition honest, but their batting needs to step up for any of that to matter.

Batters like Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan haven’t made their mark in the tournament so far. On the bright side, Nitish Kumar Reddy has found his groove again, looking every bit the top all-rounder after a quiet last season. Heinrich Klaasen is beginning to hit his stride, hungry for that x-factor to turn him into a true six-machine. Aniket Verma, a new face in the middle order, brings energy, power, and youth.

The real challenge for SRH? Punjab Kings have an identity. They know exactly how they want to play, which is more than you can say for most teams. Shreyas Iyer leads an Indian batting lineup that isn’t afraid to take risks, and their bowlers cover all bases. Their approach gets them results—period. PBKS see this as the perfect opportunity to push ahead of Delhi, Lucknow, and the rest stuck in the middle of the table. They want to become the team everyone’s chasing, and their focus is clear: punch hard, set the tone, and keep winning.