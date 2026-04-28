PBKS vs RR Match 40 IPL 2026 Live: Riyan Parag wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

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Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: Catch all the live updates, key moments and major highlights from Match No 40 between PBKS and RR in the Indian Premier League 2026.
After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC), all eyes now focus on tonight's game between unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) and inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR). On one hand, the Shreyas Iyer and Co will be looking to extend their winning run, whereas the Riyan Parag-led side will aim to find momentum with a win, which they lost after their first four opening games.
In the current season so far, both sides have made headlines for their explosive batting lineup, specifically the opening pair. The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh is generally a batter-friendly one as it offers good bounce, which helps players trust the surface and play their shots. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight and which team comes out on top.
Catch all the live updates, score, and key moments from this exciting clash as the Rajasthan Royals aim to challenge the Punjab Kings’ dominance in IPL 2026.
Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge (Shashank Singh), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson (replacing Xavier Bartlett) Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal
Impacts Players (PBKS) - Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, and Musheer Khan.
Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka (replacing Shimron Hetmyer), Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Punja (replacing Ravi Bishnoi).
Impact Players (RR) - Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, and Shimron Hetmyer.