PBKS vs RR Match 40 IPL 2026 Live: Riyan Parag wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena; share his first photos from Naamkaran ceremony

Uttarakhand CM Dhami addresses special assembly session on Women's Reservation Bill

Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film', pens heartfelt note: 'Every step here has been earned, learned'

Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch

Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch

'On verge of stopping ops': Why are major Indian airlines sending SOS to government?

Aadhaar can now be linked with your Google account; check step-by-step process

$20 Million Paid Out: Why Traders Across the World are Going to FundedFirm for Real, Sustainable Growth

Did White House dinner assassin not attack Kash Patel because FBI Director is Hindu? Startling revelations here

Viral video: Karan Johar criticise 'hyper-masculnity' of Animal, Dhurandhar, gets brutally trolled: 'This same loser was singing a different tune'

  • LATEST
Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena; share his first photos from Naamkaran ceremony

Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena

Uttarakhand CM Dhami addresses special assembly session on Women's Reservation Bill

Uttarakhand CM addresses special session on women's quota bill

Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film', pens heartfelt note: 'Every step here has been earned, learned'

Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (April 27- May 3): Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4

Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her 'no face wash, no SPF' skincare routine; check details

Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her no face wash

LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that will impact consumers from May 1

LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that

HomeCricket

CRICKET

PBKS vs RR Match 40 IPL 2026 Live: Riyan Parag wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Live Cricket Score: Catch all the live updates, key moments and major highlights from Match No 40 between PBKS and RR in the Indian Premier League 2026.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Apr 28, 2026, 07:11 PM IST

PBKS vs RR Match 40 IPL 2026 Live: Riyan Parag wins Toss, Rajasthan Royals opt to bowl first against Punjab Kings
PBKS vs RR Live Scorecard (Credits: AI Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) thrashed Delhi Capitals (DC), all eyes now focus on tonight's game between unbeaten Punjab Kings (PBKS) and inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals (RR). On one hand, the Shreyas Iyer and Co will be looking to extend their winning run, whereas the Riyan Parag-led side will aim to find momentum with a win, which they lost after their first four opening games.

In the current season so far, both sides have made headlines for their explosive batting lineup, specifically the opening pair. The pitch at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh is generally a batter-friendly one as it offers good bounce, which helps players trust the surface and play their shots. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight and which team comes out on top.

Catch all the live updates, score, and key moments from this exciting clash as the Rajasthan Royals aim to challenge the Punjab Kings’ dominance in IPL 2026.

PBKS vs RR Live Updates

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Apr 2026, 07:03 PM

    PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score: Playing XI

    Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge (Shashank Singh), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson (replacing Xavier Bartlett) Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal

    Impacts Players (PBKS) - Vishnu Vinod, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Harpreet Brar, and Musheer Khan.

    Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka (replacing Shimron Hetmyer), Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, and Yash Punja (replacing Ravi Bishnoi).

    Impact Players (RR) - Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, and Shimron Hetmyer.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2026, 06:47 PM

    PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score: Toss

    PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer flicked the Toss coin but it landed in Riyan Parag's favour. Rajasthan Royals chose to bowl first against the home side.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2026, 06:26 PM

    PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score: Head-to-head record

    Total Matches Played - 30

    PBKS Won - 12

    RR Won - 17

    Tied - 1

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Apr 2026, 06:24 PM

    PBKS vs RR Live Cricket Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Match No 40 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena; share his first photos from Naamkaran ceremony
Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi name their baby boy Neel Chaitanya Mantena
Uttarakhand CM Dhami addresses special assembly session on Women's Reservation Bill
Uttarakhand CM addresses special session on women's quota bill
Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film', pens heartfelt note: 'Every step here has been earned, learned'
Bhooth Bangla: Wamiqa Gabbi celebrates her 'first 100 crore film'
Viral video: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy - Watch
Deepika, Ranveer make first public appearance after announcing second pregnancy
Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral - Watch
Viral video: Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini goes viral
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (April 27- May 3): Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Glory, The Kerala Story 2, Undekhi Season 4
Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her 'no face wash, no SPF' skincare routine; check details
Isha Ambani's Beauty Secret: Nita Ambani's daughter reveals her no face wash
LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that will impact consumers from May 1
LPG Users Alert: From booking, price hike to refilling rules, major changes that
Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India on world map
Delhi Crime, Aarya, The Night Manager: Popular OTT shows that put India
From The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari to Pataal Lok's Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video that became internet's favourite
From Srikant Tiwari to Hathi Ram Chaudhary: Iconic characters from Prime Video
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement