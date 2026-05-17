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PBKS vs RCB, Match 61 IPL 2026 Live: Punjab Kings in big trouble, lose 4th wicket at 62

PBKS vs RCB Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates and key moments from Match 61 of the IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, to be played at the scenic and iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 17, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

PBKS vs RCB, Match 61 IPL 2026 Live: Punjab Kings in big trouble, lose 4th wicket at 62
PBKS vs RCB Live Score. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
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PBKS vs RCB, Match 61 IPL 2026: In the last leg of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Punjab Kings are set to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. In this crucial clash, both sides will look to earn important two points to better their chances of finishing in the top two of the Points Table. As per the latest Standings, RCB are sitting at the top of the table with 16 points with 16 points in 12 matches. Their IPL journey has been more dominating with a few bumps, which is why they won eight out of their 12 matches so far and lost just four.

On the other hand, PBKS are in the 4th position with 13 points in 12 matches. After a strong start and remaining unbeaten till their first seven matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side have witnessed a downfall as they have lost all their next five games, bringing them down to the 4th spot in the Points Table. However, PBKS still hold strong contention in Playoffs qualification and even can finish in the top two, if everything falls in the right places.

Catch all the latest updates and key moments from the PBKS vs RCB match at this space.

PBKS vs RCB Live Score:

 

LIVE BLOG

  • 17 May 2026, 06:02 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: 4th wicket

    Romario Shepherd scalped Cooper Connolly's wicket on the third ball of his first over. PBKS are 62/4 after 7.3 overs.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 05:56 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After 6 overs, PBKS are 49/3 with Connolly 27 (16) and Shedge 16 (9) at the crease.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 05:48 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: After 5 overs

    After the end of the 5th over, Punjab Kings are 38/3 with Suryansh Shedge 4 (4) and Cooper Connolly 15 (9) at the crease.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 05:47 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Shreyas Iyer departs

    Rasikh Salam, in his first over, dismissed PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer at 1. Punjab Kings 19/3 after 3.2 overs.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 05:30 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Prabhsimran GONE

    After Priyansh Arya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar removed PBKS's second opener as well. Prabhsimran Singh scored 2 off 5 balls.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 05:12 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Bhuvi strikes early again

    RCB star pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar struck early again as he dismissed Priyansh Arya on a 3-ball duck. PBKS 1/1 after 0.3 overs.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 05:05 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Innings end

    In 20 overs, RCB posted 222/4 with the wicket of Tim David on the last ball of the innings.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:52 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: 200 up for Bengaluru

    After the end of the 18th over, Bengaluru posted 200/3 with Venkatesh 70 (35) and Tim David 10 (5) at the crease. 

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:39 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Venkatesh Iyer hits 50

    Venkatesh Iyer hits his maiden 50 for RCB and 13th of his overall IPL career. He smashed a six to Lockie Ferguson to achieve the feat. RCB 187/3 after 17 overs.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:37 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Kohli departs

    The leading wicket-taker in IPL history, Yuzvendra Chahal, picked the prized wicket of Virat Kohli at 58. RCB lose 3rd wicket at 157.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:29 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: 150 up for Bengaluru

    After the dismissal of Padikkal, RCB have shifted its gears and reached the 150-run mark in the 15th over.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:23 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Kohli hits 50

    Another half-century for Virat Kohli, his 4th one in IPL 2026 and 67th overall.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:16 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: 100 up for Bengaluru

    In the 10th over, RCB touched the 100-run mark. 

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:14 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Brar strikes again

    On the first ball of the 10th over, Harpreet Brar gave another breakthrough to PBKS as he dismissed Devdutt Padikkal at 45. RCB lose first wicket at 97.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:04 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: 8 overs gone

    After 8 overs, RCB are 91/1 with Padikkal and Kohli going strong for the second wicket.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 04:00 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: 21 runs in one over

    In the first over after the Powerplay bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal, RCB added 21 runs on the board including a maximum on the Free Hit.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 03:51 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of 6 overs, RCB are 61/1 with Padikkal 23 (14) and Kohli 24 (15) at the crease.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 03:43 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: After 4 overs

    With the end of the 4th over, RCB are 40/1 with Devdutt Padikkal 11 (7) and Virat Kohli 16 (10) out in the middle.

     

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  • 17 May 2026, 03:36 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Wicket!!!

    Replacing Arshdeep Singh in the 3rd over, Harpreet Brar proved himself and dismissed Jacob Bethell on the second ball after conceding boundaries on the first one.

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  • 17 May 2026, 03:23 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: First over

    In the first over bowled by Arshdeep Singh, RCB added 4 runs to the total.

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  • 17 May 2026, 03:02 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Playing XI

    Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar (replacing Marco Jansen), Lockie Ferguson (replacing Xavier Bartlett), Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Impact Players (PBKS) - Marcus Stoinis, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Musheer Khan, and Praveen Dubey.

    Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Jitesh Sharma (C/WK), Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Venkatesh Iyer, Tim David, Romario Shepherd (replacing Jacob Duffy), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma (replacing Rajat Patidar), and Josh Hazlewood.

    Impact Players (RCB) - Rasikh Salam, Jordan Cox, Abhinandan Singh, Swapnil Singh, and Kanishk Chouhan.

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  • 17 May 2026, 02:52 PM

    PBKS vs RCB: Toss update

    Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer flipped the Toss coin, and it landed in his favour as well. PBKS decided to bowl first against RCB.

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  • 17 May 2026, 02:51 PM

    PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to all at this space where you can catch all the latest updates and key moments from the PBKS vs RCB match.

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