PBKS vs RCB, Match 61 IPL 2026 Live: Punjab Kings in big trouble, lose 4th wicket at 62

PBKS vs RCB Live Updates: Catch all the latest updates and key moments from Match 61 of the IPL 2026 between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, to be played at the scenic and iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala.

PBKS vs RCB, Match 61 IPL 2026: In the last leg of the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Punjab Kings are set to host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala. In this crucial clash, both sides will look to earn important two points to better their chances of finishing in the top two of the Points Table. As per the latest Standings, RCB are sitting at the top of the table with 16 points with 16 points in 12 matches. Their IPL journey has been more dominating with a few bumps, which is why they won eight out of their 12 matches so far and lost just four.

On the other hand, PBKS are in the 4th position with 13 points in 12 matches. After a strong start and remaining unbeaten till their first seven matches, the Shreyas Iyer-led side have witnessed a downfall as they have lost all their next five games, bringing them down to the 4th spot in the Points Table. However, PBKS still hold strong contention in Playoffs qualification and even can finish in the top two, if everything falls in the right places.

Catch all the latest updates and key moments from the PBKS vs RCB match at this space.

PBKS vs RCB Live Score: