PBKS vs RCB Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru are all set to take on Punjab Kings within 48 hours again, but this time on Punjab's home ground. In the previous contest, RCB lost to PBKS by 5 wickets.

PBKS vs RCB Live Score: In the match No. 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will aim to avenge their 5-wicket loss against Punjab Kings (PBKS) two days ago. The last contest played by these two sides was on Friday at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which was won by PBKS by 5 wickets. It was reduced to 14 overs due to heavy rain in Bengaluru. Talking about RCB and PBKS' position at the Points Table, Punjab Kings currently stand at the third spot with 10 points and five wins, whereas Royal Challengers Bengaluru are at the 5th spot with 8 points and four wins.

Interestingly, RCB have not lost even a single away game, boasting a perfect 4-0 record in away fixtures. Will they continue their winning spree in this one as well? We'll find out today. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest and live updates from the PBKS vs RCB clash from Mullanpur.