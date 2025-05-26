PBKS vs MI Live Score: Check out the latest and live updates from the Match No. 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: The second last league match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) is slated to be played at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh (SMS) stadium. Both teams have already qualified for the Playoffs, however, the importance of the game lies in the top 2 spots in the Points Table. For PBKS, it is in their own hands to finish in the top 2 position, but for MI, it isn't entirely in their control.

Currently, Punjab Kings is at the 2nd spot with 8 wins and 17 points, whereas Mumbai Indians are at the 4th position with 8 wins and 16 points. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates from Match No. 69 of IPL 2025.