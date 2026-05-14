PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Deepak Chahar srikes after beating Arya with clever change-up

PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings aim to return to their winning form and ascend to the third spot in the points table. Today, they will take on the Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala.

PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings kicked off IPL 2026 looking unstoppable. After last year’s runner-up finish, they jumped straight to the top of the table, and honestly, most people picked them as playoff favorites. But things changed fast. With just three games left, PBKS have slipped to fourth place, and they’re stuck in a four-match losing streak. Tonight, they host Mumbai at their second home in Dharamshala—a match that could turn this into five straight losses. Funny thing is, when they played MI back in April, PBKS chased down a huge target of 196 runs with 21 balls to spare.

A win tonight moves Punjab Kings up to at least third, but a loss puts them in a tough spot, with both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lurking dangerously close—just a point behind in fifth and sixth. It’s a tight race.

Looking forward, if PBKS pull off wins in all three remaining matches, they’ll hit 19 points and guarantee a playoff spot. Drop one game, and their fate hangs on how Gujarat Titans, RCB, CSK, and RR perform. Snag just one win instead, and things turn even trickier. At 13 points, they’d still have a shot, but they’d need CSK and RR to lose all their matches and DC and KKR to hit specific results. Bottom line? Punjab’s destiny is in their own hands.

There’s real pressure on their bowlers after a rough outing against Delhi Capitals, not to mention some sloppy fielding that hasn’t helped their cause. The batters need to find that spark from early in the season and put more runs on the board tonight. PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves summed it up before the game: “If you ask me personally, I’d say things aren’t great—but they’re not disastrous either. Now is the time to peak. And stages like this are made for big names like Arshdeep and Yuzvendra Chahal. This is their moment to shine.”

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are already out of playoff contention. All that’s left is pride. They’re a bit like football’s Real Madrid—stacked with stars, just not clicking this season. Those big names will be hungry to grab a few wins and finish strong, even with nothing but reputation on the line.