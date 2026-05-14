PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Deepak Chahar srikes after beating Arya with clever change-up

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PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings aim to return to their winning form and ascend to the third spot in the points table. Today, they will take on the Mumbai Indians in Dharamshala.
PBKS vs MI LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Punjab Kings kicked off IPL 2026 looking unstoppable. After last year’s runner-up finish, they jumped straight to the top of the table, and honestly, most people picked them as playoff favorites. But things changed fast. With just three games left, PBKS have slipped to fourth place, and they’re stuck in a four-match losing streak. Tonight, they host Mumbai at their second home in Dharamshala—a match that could turn this into five straight losses. Funny thing is, when they played MI back in April, PBKS chased down a huge target of 196 runs with 21 balls to spare.
A win tonight moves Punjab Kings up to at least third, but a loss puts them in a tough spot, with both Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals lurking dangerously close—just a point behind in fifth and sixth. It’s a tight race.
Looking forward, if PBKS pull off wins in all three remaining matches, they’ll hit 19 points and guarantee a playoff spot. Drop one game, and their fate hangs on how Gujarat Titans, RCB, CSK, and RR perform. Snag just one win instead, and things turn even trickier. At 13 points, they’d still have a shot, but they’d need CSK and RR to lose all their matches and DC and KKR to hit specific results. Bottom line? Punjab’s destiny is in their own hands.
There’s real pressure on their bowlers after a rough outing against Delhi Capitals, not to mention some sloppy fielding that hasn’t helped their cause. The batters need to find that spark from early in the season and put more runs on the board tonight. PBKS assistant bowling coach Trevor Gonsalves summed it up before the game: “If you ask me personally, I’d say things aren’t great—but they’re not disastrous either. Now is the time to peak. And stages like this are made for big names like Arshdeep and Yuzvendra Chahal. This is their moment to shine.”
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are already out of playoff contention. All that’s left is pride. They’re a bit like football’s Real Madrid—stacked with stars, just not clicking this season. Those big names will be hungry to grab a few wins and finish strong, even with nothing but reputation on the line.
Cooper Connolly finally brought out the big hit for PBKS, smashing Raghu Sharma’s overpitched delivery high over long-on for the team’s first six of the match after 46 balls. Given room to free his arms, Connolly punished the loose delivery in style.
Deepak Chahar endured cruel luck with an inswinging yorker that raced away for four byes before bouncing back brilliantly to bowl Priyansh Arya with a deceptive knuckle ball. Prabhsimran Singh then spoiled the finish of an otherwise excellent over, flicking a full ball on the pads away for four.
Prabhsimran Singh tore into Shardul Thakur with three classy boundaries in the over, flicking two deliveries fine behind square with superb wristwork before crunching a wide short ball past backward point. Shardul lost his lines badly after a tidy start to the over.
Priyansh Arya looked in sublime touch against Jasprit Bumrah, first lofting an overpitched delivery elegantly over cover before reading the slower short ball early and thumping it over mid-wicket off the back foot for another boundary.
Prabhsimran Singh got off the mark in style against Jasprit Bumrah, first glancing a short ball fine for four before cashing in on a wide short delivery with a fierce slash over backward point. The back-to-back boundaries sparked loud cheers from the home crowd.
Deepak Chahar overpitched while attempting the outswinger and Priyansh Arya made full use of it, getting under the ball and lofting it cleanly over cover for four. Arya continued his strong record against DC, carrying a stunning strike-rate of 285.71 into the match.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Naman Dhir, Tilak Varma, Sherfane Rutherford, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah(c), Raghu Sharma
Jasprit Bumrah: We have decided to bowl first. We saw the last game and felt maybe with the cold weather coming down the wicket will settle down. I didn't think that I will be a Test captain before becoming MI captain (smiles). As much as we can, we can three games left and we want to enjoy and maybe ruffle a few teams. Surya is not here for personal reasons and Allah is not there as well.
Shreyas Iyer: We would have bowled first as well. The wicket looks a bit drier. Still don't know how the pitch will play so just being positive about it. We should stop thinking about what has gone wrong. We have to think about being in good shape and having a positive mindset. Harpreet Brar, Xavier Bartlett and Azmatullah Omarzai come in.
Following his recovery from injury, Rohit has been in exceptional form for MI, accumulating 243 runs in six matches with a strike rate of 177.37. This marks his highest strike rate in any IPL season. He aims to continue this momentum tonight.
It seems Hardik will not participate in this match either because of back spasms. Additionally, the availability of stand-in captain Suryakumar remains uncertain due to personal matters. He returned to Mumbai for personal reasons following their last game in Raipur.
On the night before the match, rain fell, and a few showers are anticipated on Thursday afternoon. However, no disruptions are expected during the game. The PBKS-DC match featured inconsistent bounce and significant seam movement, with not a single over of spin bowled. Since 210 runs were not enough, anticipate another high-scoring encounter, as the thin air at the venue allows the ball to travel great distances.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Trent Boult, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Hardik Pandya, Keshav Maharaj, Ashwani Kumar, Mayank Markande, Sherfane Rutherford, Danish Malewar, Krish Bhagat, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Punjab Kings Squad: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Praveen Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Nehal Wadhera, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the IPL 2026 clash between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians from Dharamsala. With the playoff race heating up, PBKS find themselves in a must-win situation after a worrying dip in form, while MI will look to strengthen their position with another crucial victory. Stay tuned for toss updates, playing XIs, live scores, key moments, and all the action as it unfolds.