PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Prabhsimran departs early against Shami, Punjab stumble in first over

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PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Lucknow Super Giants are looking to return to their winning form, but they are up against a Punjab Kings team that has yet to lose.
Punjab Kings VS Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Punjab Kings are flying high right now. They’re about to face the Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur this Sunday, and honestly, PBKS look like the best team in the tournament. They’re on top of the table and picking up right where they left off after finishing runners-up last year. A lot of people questioned their youngsters last season, but this time, those doubts just vanished. PBKS have made chasing big totals look almost too easy lately—210 against CSK, 220 against SRH, and 196 against MI barely slowed them down. What’s wild is, they’re not just leaning on their big names like Stoinis or Shashank Singh to get the job done.
A huge piece of the puzzle? Shreyas Iyer. He’s the captain they needed—straightforward with his decisions and able to keep the squad steady. He’s not just leading well; he’s putting up good numbers, too.
Lucknow’s story, though, looks pretty messy in comparison. Their batting has been a headache. Mukul Choudhary is their top scorer with 127 runs, but 54 of those came in just one game—the match they won against KKR. The rest of the time, LSG’s batters have struggled to get going. They’re actually the slowest-scoring side in the league, averaging just 8.1 an over, while PBKS are smashing it at nearly 11.
PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes can’t praise Iyer enough. According to him, Iyer’s more experienced now compared to his time with Delhi and has a great mix of instincts and planning. Off the field, Hopes says Iyer just fits in with the group—no airs, just one of the boys—and that goes a long way in building team spirit.
Now, there is one question mark over PBKS: their middle order hasn’t been pushed yet, mostly because the openers keep chasing down the big scores. If Lucknow’s new-ball pair—Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav—pick up a couple wickets early, things could get interesting.
Lucknow, though, just can’t seem to find the right rhythm this season. Rishabh Pant hasn’t fired, and guys like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran haven’t hit a half-century between them in five games. Pooran, especially, has had a tough season. The Super Giants need to find answers, and fast, if they want to stop the Punjab juggernaut.
Mohsin Khan is hit for a six by Priyansh Arya, who rocks back to pull a short-of-length ball over mid-wicket. Next ball, Cooper Connolly survives an LBW shout as LSG decide against the review, only for ball-tracking later to show it would have been out.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan
Rishabh Pant: We are going to bowl first. Coming here, we want them to set a total for us. They've been one of the best team in the tournament, but at the same time, it gives us that freedom that we can play more freely with them. Generally, I feel, playing for 220 runs is better than playing for 200 sometimes. (Manimaran) Siddharth comes in and (Digvesh) Rathi misses out. And that elbow is fine? Much better (smiles).
Shreyas Iyer: I feel it's a great challenge for us since we haven't batted first so far. I had mentioned that when you are getting better it's about us vs us. A comprehensive win is what need to fulfil. Same team.
Welcome to live coverage of the second IPL 2026 match today as Punjab face Lucknow in Mullanpur. Punjab aim to strengthen their position at the top of the table, while Lucknow look to reset and bounce back. Stay tuned for all the action!