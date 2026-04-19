PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Prabhsimran departs early against Shami, Punjab stumble in first over

PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Lucknow Super Giants are looking to return to their winning form, but they are up against a Punjab Kings team that has yet to lose.

Punjab Kings VS Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Punjab Kings are flying high right now. They’re about to face the Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur this Sunday, and honestly, PBKS look like the best team in the tournament. They’re on top of the table and picking up right where they left off after finishing runners-up last year. A lot of people questioned their youngsters last season, but this time, those doubts just vanished. PBKS have made chasing big totals look almost too easy lately—210 against CSK, 220 against SRH, and 196 against MI barely slowed them down. What’s wild is, they’re not just leaning on their big names like Stoinis or Shashank Singh to get the job done.

A huge piece of the puzzle? Shreyas Iyer. He’s the captain they needed—straightforward with his decisions and able to keep the squad steady. He’s not just leading well; he’s putting up good numbers, too.

Lucknow’s story, though, looks pretty messy in comparison. Their batting has been a headache. Mukul Choudhary is their top scorer with 127 runs, but 54 of those came in just one game—the match they won against KKR. The rest of the time, LSG’s batters have struggled to get going. They’re actually the slowest-scoring side in the league, averaging just 8.1 an over, while PBKS are smashing it at nearly 11.

PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes can’t praise Iyer enough. According to him, Iyer’s more experienced now compared to his time with Delhi and has a great mix of instincts and planning. Off the field, Hopes says Iyer just fits in with the group—no airs, just one of the boys—and that goes a long way in building team spirit.

Now, there is one question mark over PBKS: their middle order hasn’t been pushed yet, mostly because the openers keep chasing down the big scores. If Lucknow’s new-ball pair—Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav—pick up a couple wickets early, things could get interesting.

Lucknow, though, just can’t seem to find the right rhythm this season. Rishabh Pant hasn’t fired, and guys like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran haven’t hit a half-century between them in five games. Pooran, especially, has had a tough season. The Super Giants need to find answers, and fast, if they want to stop the Punjab juggernaut.