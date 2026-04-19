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‘You gave me clearance’: Viral distress audio emerges after Iran fires on two Indian vessels in Strait of Hormuz

‘You gave me clearance’: Viral audio emerges after Iran fires on Indian vessels

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PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Prabhsimran departs early against Shami, Punjab stumble in first over

PBKS VS LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Lucknow Super Giants are looking to return to their winning form, but they are up against a Punjab Kings team that has yet to lose.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 19, 2026, 08:17 PM IST

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Prabhsimran departs early against Shami, Punjab stumble in first over
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Punjab Kings VS Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Punjab Kings are flying high right now. They’re about to face the Lucknow Super Giants in Mullanpur this Sunday, and honestly, PBKS look like the best team in the tournament. They’re on top of the table and picking up right where they left off after finishing runners-up last year. A lot of people questioned their youngsters last season, but this time, those doubts just vanished. PBKS have made chasing big totals look almost too easy lately—210 against CSK, 220 against SRH, and 196 against MI barely slowed them down. What’s wild is, they’re not just leaning on their big names like Stoinis or Shashank Singh to get the job done.

A huge piece of the puzzle? Shreyas Iyer. He’s the captain they needed—straightforward with his decisions and able to keep the squad steady. He’s not just leading well; he’s putting up good numbers, too.

Lucknow’s story, though, looks pretty messy in comparison. Their batting has been a headache. Mukul Choudhary is their top scorer with 127 runs, but 54 of those came in just one game—the match they won against KKR. The rest of the time, LSG’s batters have struggled to get going. They’re actually the slowest-scoring side in the league, averaging just 8.1 an over, while PBKS are smashing it at nearly 11.

PBKS fast bowling coach James Hopes can’t praise Iyer enough. According to him, Iyer’s more experienced now compared to his time with Delhi and has a great mix of instincts and planning. Off the field, Hopes says Iyer just fits in with the group—no airs, just one of the boys—and that goes a long way in building team spirit.

Now, there is one question mark over PBKS: their middle order hasn’t been pushed yet, mostly because the openers keep chasing down the big scores. If Lucknow’s new-ball pair—Mohammed Shami and Prince Yadav—pick up a couple wickets early, things could get interesting.

Lucknow, though, just can’t seem to find the right rhythm this season. Rishabh Pant hasn’t fired, and guys like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran haven’t hit a half-century between them in five games. Pooran, especially, has had a tough season. The Super Giants need to find answers, and fast, if they want to stop the Punjab juggernaut.

LIVE BLOG

  • 19 Apr 2026, 08:17 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS 101/1 in 9 overs

    Manimaran Siddharth is cleverly scooped for four by Priyansh Arya, who then flicks the next ball for two to bring up his half-century—his second of the season and fourth in the IPL.

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 08:02 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS 91/1 in 8 overs

    Avesh Khan is punished as Cooper Connolly lofts a full ball in the slot for a towering six, before Priyansh Arya smashes another over cover after Avesh misses the wide yorker.

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 07:56 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS 63/1 in 6 overs

    Mohsin Khan is taken apart by Priyansh Arya, who first gets a boundary off an inside edge before smashing two pulls for six over the leg side, giving PBKS a flying start and forcing an early timeout for LSG.

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 07:45 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS 43/1 in 5 overs

    Prince Yadav concedes a late boundary after five dot balls as Cooper Connolly pounces on a slower short delivery, pulling it hard between mid-wicket and mid-on to spoil an otherwise excellent over.

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 07:43 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS 26/1 in 3 overs

    Mohammed Shami is taken for two boundaries as Cooper Connolly miscues a lofted shot over mid-off for four, before Priyansh Arya slices a good-length delivery over backward point for another boundary.

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 07:37 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS 15/1 in 2 overs

    Mohsin Khan is hit for a six by Priyansh Arya, who rocks back to pull a short-of-length ball over mid-wicket. Next ball, Cooper Connolly survives an LBW shout as LSG decide against the review, only for ball-tracking later to show it would have been out.

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 07:11 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: PBKS 7/1 in 1 over

    Mohammed Shami strikes first ball as Prabhsimran Singh edges a teasing wobble-seam delivery while driving. Mitchell Marsh takes a simple catch at slip, sending Prabhsimran back for a golden duck.

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 07:09 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Teams

    Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

    Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Manimaran Siddharth, Mohsin Khan

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 07:09 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Lucknow Super Giants opt to bowl

    Rishabh Pant: We are going to bowl first. Coming here, we want them to set a total for us. They've been one of the best team in the tournament, but at the same time, it gives us that freedom that we can play more freely with them. Generally, I feel, playing for 220 runs is better than playing for 200 sometimes. (Manimaran) Siddharth comes in and (Digvesh) Rathi misses out. And that elbow is fine? Much better (smiles).

    Shreyas Iyer: I feel it's a great challenge for us since we haven't batted first so far. I had mentioned that when you are getting better it's about us vs us. A comprehensive win is what need to fulfil. Same team.

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  • 19 Apr 2026, 07:08 PM

    PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to live coverage of the second IPL 2026 match today as Punjab face Lucknow in Mullanpur. Punjab aim to strengthen their position at the top of the table, while Lucknow look to reset and bounce back. Stay tuned for all the action!

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