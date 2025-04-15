PBKS vs KKR Match Live Score Updates, IPL 2025: Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders are set to lock horns in Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International in Mullanpur for another 2 points. Catch all the live and latest updates from Match No. 31 of IPL 2025 here.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Cricket Score: Match No. 31 of the Indian Premier League is all set to be played between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International in Mullanpur. Both Punjab and Kolkata have 6 points at the Points Table with 3 wins each. On one hand, PBKS have one of the longest batting lineups with Marco Jansen batting at number 9. On the other hand, KKR has been struggling with their batting performance, starting from their openers, Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine. Only their skipper, Ajinkya Rahane, has been able to consistently perform in IPL 2025 so far. As the tournament is inching closer to its mid-way, every game becomes important for teams in order to qualify easily for the Playoffs. So, catch all the live and latest updates from the PBKS vs KKR match at this space.