PBKS vs DC, Match 55 IPL 2026 Live Score: Priyansh Arya hits 50, Punjab 72/0 after Powerplay

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: With the IPL 2026 entering its decisive final phase of the league stage, follow our blog to catch all the latest updates and key moments from this high-stakes PBKS vs DC clash.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic and scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. The result of tonight's clash will decide the fate of DC, whether they are in the Playoff race or become the third team in the tournament to get eliminated, after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the match also holds much importance for the home side as they are on a losing streak and will look to bounce back to prove their contention for the next round.

As per the Points Table, PBKS are in the 4th position with 13 points in 10 matches, whereas DC are in the 8th spot with just 8 points in 11 matches. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates and key moments from the PBKS vs DC clash.

PBKS vs DC Live Score: