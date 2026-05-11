FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Iran tightens grip on Hormuz with new PGSA permit regime days after US warns of sanctions; Know how it works

Iran tightens grip on Hormuz with new PGSA permit regime

PM Modi News: No Petrol Or Diesel Shortage, Govt Assures Day After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

PM Modi News: No Petrol Or Diesel Shortage, Govt Assures Day After PM Modi’s Fuel-Saving Appeal

Bharath Kanth death: Bigg Boss Telugu 3-fame actress Ashu Reddy mourns loss of her 'best friend, family, emergency contact'

Bharath Kanth death: Bigg Boss Telugu 3-fame actress Ashu Reddy mourns his loss

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?

How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios

Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?

HomeCricket

CRICKET

PBKS vs DC, Match 55 IPL 2026 Live Score: Priyansh Arya hits 50, Punjab 72/0 after Powerplay

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: With the IPL 2026 entering its decisive final phase of the league stage, follow our blog to catch all the latest updates and key moments from this high-stakes PBKS vs DC clash.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 11, 2026, 08:05 PM IST

PBKS vs DC, Match 55 IPL 2026 Live Score: Priyansh Arya hits 50, Punjab 72/0 after Powerplay
PBKS vs DC Live Scorecard. (Pic Credits: Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Match No 55 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the iconic and scenic Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala. The result of tonight's clash will decide the fate of DC, whether they are in the Playoff race or become the third team in the tournament to get eliminated, after Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, the match also holds much importance for the home side as they are on a losing streak and will look to bounce back to prove their contention for the next round.

As per the Points Table, PBKS are in the 4th position with 13 points in 10 matches, whereas DC are in the 8th spot with just 8 points in 11 matches. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates and key moments from the PBKS vs DC clash.

PBKS vs DC Live Score:

LIVE BLOG

  • 11 May 2026, 08:02 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: Powerplay ends

    With just two runs added to the scoreboard in the 6th over, PBKS are 72/0 after the Powerplay.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 May 2026, 08:01 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: Priyansh hits 50

    On the first ball of the 6th over, Priyansh Arya completed his 5th IPL half-century, which came off just 24 balls. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 May 2026, 07:49 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: After 5 overs

    With the end of the 5th over, PBKS are 70/0 with Prabhsimran 14 (9) and Priyansh 49 (23) out in the middle.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 May 2026, 07:38 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: 50 for Punjab

    Within the 3rd over, Punjab Kings breached the 50-run mark with both openers decimating Delhi Capitals' bowling. After 3 overs, PBKS are 51/0.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 May 2026, 07:19 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: First Over

    Mitchell Starc leaked 22 runs in the first over of the game. PBKS 22/0 with Prabhasimran Singh 4 (1) and Priyansh Arya 13 (5) at the crease. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 May 2026, 07:02 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: Playing XI

    Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer (C), Prabhasimran Singh (WK), Priyansh Arya, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge, Marcus Stoinis , Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Ben Dwarshuis (replacing Lockie Ferguson), Arshdeep Singh, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Impact Player (PBKS) - Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, and Praveen Dubey.

    Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel (C), KL Rahul (WK), Abishek Porel (replacing Nitish Rana), Sahil Parakh (replacing Sameer Rizvi), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller (replacing Pathum Nissanka), Madhav Tiwari (replacing Vipraj Nigam), Mukesh Kumar, Auqib Nabi (replacing Kuldeep Yadav), Lungi Ngidi, and Mitchell Starc.

    Impact Player (DC) - Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Trupurana Vijay, Pathum Nissanka, and Vipraj Nigam.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 May 2026, 06:55 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: Toss

    Shreyas Iyer flipped the Toss coin, but it landed in Axar Patel's favour. DC decided to bowl first against the home side.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 11 May 2026, 06:54 PM

    PBKS vs DC Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the blockbuster clash between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC), as both sides are expected to leave no stone unturned to prove their contention for the Playoffs.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Iran tightens grip on Hormuz with new PGSA permit regime days after US warns of sanctions; Know how it works
Iran tightens grip on Hormuz with new PGSA permit regime
Bharath Kanth death: Bigg Boss Telugu 3-fame actress Ashu Reddy mourns loss of her 'best friend, family, emergency contact'
Bharath Kanth death: Bigg Boss Telugu 3-fame actress Ashu Reddy mourns his loss
Is there shortage of petrol, diesel in India? Here's what govt says after PM Modi's 'save fuel' appeal
Is there shortage of petrol, diesel in India? Here's what govt says
'Parma still feels like the beginning': Arjun Kapoor celebrates 14 years of his debut film Ishaqzaade
'Parma still feels like the beginning': Arjun Kapoor celebrates 14 years
Jeet backs PM Narendra Modi, Suvendu Adhikhari-led BJP govt in West Bengal: 'Hope our beloved Bangla rises again as Sonar Bangla'
Jeet backs PM Narendra Modi, Suvendu Adhikhari-led BJP govt in West Bengal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee; Know all about his family, eduction, networth and more
Suvendu Adhikari becomes West Bengal CM after defeating Mamata Banerjee
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed', his father was once top actors, can you guess him?
This star kid shook Bollywood, called Hindi cinemas' actor 'fake, rude, screwed'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement