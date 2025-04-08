PBKS vs CSK Match Live Scores and Updates: Match No. 22 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The match is scheduled to be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Match Live Score: Another electrifying game in the Indian Premier League (IPL)'s Rivalry Week. Punjab Kings (PBKS) is all set to lock horns against the five-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab side has had a good start to IPL 2025 as they secured 4 points by clinching two games out of three so far. However, they tasted their first loss in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 50 runs. On the other hand, under Ruturaj Gaikwad's leadership, the Chennai team didn't have a good start in IPL 2025 so far, as they won just one game in the tournament out of the four games. However, with the strong batting lineup including Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway, and bowlers like Noor Ahmad and Khaleel Ahmed, CSK is expected to bounce back soon in the 2-month-long tournament. Catch all the live and latest score updates from the PBKS vs CSK match at this space.