PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Superstar Virat Kohli ready to roar

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) new captain Mayank Agarwal would be eyeing a big win against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in its first Indian Premier League 2022, IPL 2022, match. He has taken over the captaincy from KL Rahul and has a point to prove. On the other hand, Faf is a recent joinee from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and has learnt a lot about cptaincy under the legendary Mahendr Singh Dhoni, so he would also be in a mood for dominance on the ground.Without the pressure of captaincy for the first time after 2012, Virat Kohli can also turn into a lethal force. There was a time when it was believed that with Virat on the crease, his team could chase down any target, but then a dry spell came in his career. However, as they say, form is temporary and class is permanent, Virat is a player for all seasons and all grounds, so he would be looking for another opportunity to silence his critics. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 7:30pm. You can get all the LIVE updates of the IPL 2022 match between PBKS and RCB here.