PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 LIVE Updates: Superstar Virat Kohli ready to roar

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) new captain Mayank Agarwal would be eyeing a big win against Faf du Plessis' Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in its first Indian Premier League 2022, IPL 2022, match. He has taken over the captaincy from KL Rahul and has a point to prove. On the other hand, Faf is a recent joinee from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and has learnt a lot about cptaincy under the legendary Mahendr Singh Dhoni, so he would also be in a mood for dominance on the ground.Without the pressure of captaincy for the first time after 2012, Virat Kohli can also turn into a lethal force. There was a time when it was believed that with Virat on the crease, his team could chase down any target, but then a dry spell came in his career. However, as they say, form is temporary and class is permanent, Virat is a player for all seasons and all grounds, so he would be looking for another opportunity to silence his critics. The match will take place at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai from 7:30pm. You can get all the LIVE updates of the IPL 2022 match between PBKS and RCB here.
In yesterday's match between CSK and KKR, it was quite evident that MS Dhoni was playing without any care. Probably that happened because he didn't have to worry about captaining the side. Now, it's Virat Kohli's turn to show that he is still the fierce batsman who ruled the gme in all formats for many seasons.
Faf du Plessis has to justify his transfer from CSK to RCB, and he seems up for the challenge.
Here are the two teams for IPL 2022
Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora and Ansh Patel.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep and Aneeshwar Gautam.
Hello everyone, we are here with the live updates on the PBKS versus RCB match that will start at 7:30pm in the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both team have new captains--Mayank Agarwal and Faf du Plessis, but all eyes will be on the RCB superstar Virat Kohli who will not be captaining his side for the first time in IPL since 2012. This will also be a battle of skills in the slog overs as the matches have been totally turning in the last overs. Stay tuned with us for the live score and real-time updates.