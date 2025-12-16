PBKS Players IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: Will Punjab Kings go big for Gus Atkinson and Jake Fraser-McGurk with remaining purse of Rs 11.5 cr?

PBKS Auction IPL 2026 Today Live Updates: Punjab Kings will enter the IPL 2026 Auction with a remaining purse of Rs 11.5 crore and four slots to fill, including two overseas players.

Punjab Kings IPL Auction 2026 Live Updates: With a remaining purse of Rs 11.5 crore, the Punjab Kings' management will enter the IPL 2026 Auction to fill four slots, including two overseas. It means PBKS will not be seen entering into high-stakes bidding wars with one of the lowest purses in the auction. Earlier, players like Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis were released by PBKS and retained Lockie Ferguson, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, and Yuzvendra Chahal, among others.

Ahead of the mini-auction, names of players like Jake Fraser-McGurk and Gus Atkinson made rounds, who could be major targets for PBKS in the IPL 2026 Auction. Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates.