Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Sri Lanka opt to bowl, check playing XIs

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi eyes major overhaul; Salman Agha's captaincy under threat after T20 World Cup
US-Iran War: Comparison of military assets, who hold edge in showdown
'Nahi hone wala': Virender Sehwag gives Pakistan reality check, roasts their T20 World Cup semi-final chances
After father's death, Rinku Singh set to rejoin Team India in Kolkata ahead of must-win clash vs West Indies
US-Iran war: Air India, IndiGo among other airlines suspend flights to Middle East, see full list
T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs WI in Kolkata - Which way will it go?
Jammu and Kashmir create history, beat Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title
US, Israel bomb residence and office of Iran's Supreme Leader to kill him, Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?
Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Yami Gautam calls Ranveer Singh film 'beyond extraordinary', says 'audience will never forget its experience'
Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit, what does it mean for Delhi? How will it change foreign policy?
CRICKET
PAK vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: A straightforward equation, yet it poses a challenge for Pakistan as they aim to advance to the semifinals based on net run-rate. Following New Zealand's defeat, the team has an opportunity to move forward – but only if they excel.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan might just be the luckiest team ever in World Cup history, whether it's 50 overs or 20. After their loss to England in the previous Super 8 match, they seemed almost out of the semifinal race, but New Zealand's defeat to England on Friday night has sparked a flicker of hope for them.
Essentially, if Pakistan can defeat co-hosts Sri Lanka today and enhance their net-run rate sufficiently to surpass New Zealand in Group 2, they will secure a spot in the semifinals alongside England.
Currently, Pakistan's net-run rate stands at -0.461, while New Zealand boasts a net run rate of 1.390. This clearly indicates that Pakistan needs a significant victory to advance.
Fans will recall how Pakistan was nearly eliminated from the 2022 T20 World Cup, only for the Netherlands to pull off one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history, allowing Pakistan to progress. They ultimately reached the final, where they were defeated by England.
There have been other similar occurrences as well. During the 1992 World Cup, they were in dire straits until some fortunate outcomes in other matches kept them in the tournament, leading to their eventual victory.
Indian fans and the broader cricket community wouldn't mind if Pakistan makes it through, as a win for India against the West Indies tomorrow at Eden Gardens would likely set up a semifinal clash against Pakistan. South Africa is favored to top the group, facing Zimbabwe in Delhi in the first match tomorrow.
Pallekele could be the ideal venue in Sri Lanka to generate the runs and scoring rate Pakistan needs to qualify – it's a smaller ground and not as sluggish as Colombo RPS, and Pakistan will be aiming for either a first-innings total exceeding 200 or a chase of under 150 that their aggressive openers can handle.
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara(w), Charith Asalanka, Pavan Rathnayake, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq
Dasun Shanaka: We gonna bowl first. It is a good pitch and later on there might be dew as well. We need to do the basics right, we need to make it right in all three departments tonight. Win or lose, they always support us and it is a good motivation for us. 2 changes for us.
Salman Agha: Massive opportunity. We need to bat well, bowl well and field well and everything will be fine. We need to put up a good total and try and restrict them. Sometimes it can be tough and sometimes it can be easy, it's a mixed feeling knowing what we need to do. We got three changes.
To secure a spot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2026, Pakistan must either defeat Sri Lanka by 65 runs or more, or successfully chase down the target in 13 overs, depending on whether they bat first or second. Should they fall short, New Zealand will join England as the second team from Group 2 to advance to the knockout stage.
Following their defeat to England, New Zealand concluded their Super Eight journey with three points (from three matches) and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +1.390. At this point, either they or Pakistan have the chance to reach the semi-finals.
Pakistan, on the other hand, holds one point with an NRR of -0.461 (from two matches) and has one game remaining tonight. They must not only triumph in their match against Sri Lanka but also achieve the win by the necessary margin to qualify for the knockout stage.
As per AccuWeather, the day is anticipated to stay warm, with temperatures fluctuating between 31 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, and no precipitation is forecasted.
Importantly, the weather in Pallekele has been erratic during the tournament, and if the match happens to be canceled due to rain, it will be the Pakistan team that suffers the consequences, as they will be eliminated from the tournament.
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Usman Tariq
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madhushanka, Pramod Madushan, Dushan Hemantha
Greetings to all! Welcome to the live blog covering the T20 World Cup Super Eight match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. This is a crucial match for the team led by Salman Agha. Keep following us for live scores and updates.