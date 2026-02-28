Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Sri Lanka opt to bowl, check playing XIs

PAK vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: A straightforward equation, yet it poses a challenge for Pakistan as they aim to advance to the semifinals based on net run-rate. Following New Zealand's defeat, the team has an opportunity to move forward – but only if they excel.

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan might just be the luckiest team ever in World Cup history, whether it's 50 overs or 20. After their loss to England in the previous Super 8 match, they seemed almost out of the semifinal race, but New Zealand's defeat to England on Friday night has sparked a flicker of hope for them.

Essentially, if Pakistan can defeat co-hosts Sri Lanka today and enhance their net-run rate sufficiently to surpass New Zealand in Group 2, they will secure a spot in the semifinals alongside England.

Currently, Pakistan's net-run rate stands at -0.461, while New Zealand boasts a net run rate of 1.390. This clearly indicates that Pakistan needs a significant victory to advance.

Fans will recall how Pakistan was nearly eliminated from the 2022 T20 World Cup, only for the Netherlands to pull off one of the biggest upsets in T20 World Cup history, allowing Pakistan to progress. They ultimately reached the final, where they were defeated by England.

There have been other similar occurrences as well. During the 1992 World Cup, they were in dire straits until some fortunate outcomes in other matches kept them in the tournament, leading to their eventual victory.

Indian fans and the broader cricket community wouldn't mind if Pakistan makes it through, as a win for India against the West Indies tomorrow at Eden Gardens would likely set up a semifinal clash against Pakistan. South Africa is favored to top the group, facing Zimbabwe in Delhi in the first match tomorrow.

Pallekele could be the ideal venue in Sri Lanka to generate the runs and scoring rate Pakistan needs to qualify – it's a smaller ground and not as sluggish as Colombo RPS, and Pakistan will be aiming for either a first-innings total exceeding 200 or a chase of under 150 that their aggressive openers can handle.