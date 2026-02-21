Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Match delayed due to rain, PAK opt to bat first

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Scores and Updates: Pakistan is set to pursue their sixth victory against Mitchell Santner's Black Caps in this tournament, taking place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.

Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Updates: The Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2026 is about to kick off with a Group 2 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo this Saturday. Pakistan also participated in the tournament's opening match, where they triumphed over the Netherlands, and now they are set to launch their Super 8 journey as well.

Salman Ali Agha’s team secured their spot in the Super 8 by finishing second in Group A, just like the Black Caps. However, they are aiming for a significantly better performance to tackle the tougher challenges that lie ahead. Pakistan plans to implement several major changes to their lineup, potentially excluding seasoned pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and possibly all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to make room for the aggressive Khawaja Nafay.

Babar Azam’s batting position is once again under scrutiny, as the team is dissatisfied with the former captain’s strike rate in this format. It seems unlikely that Babar will have the opportunity to bat higher up the order.

Heading into the Super 8 stages, Pakistan has won six out of their last seven T20I matches, boasting a winning percentage of 78 percent in 2026 – their best performance since 2018 when they achieved an impressive 89 percent win rate. In contrast, New Zealand has only managed to win three of their last ten T20Is in Sri Lanka and has secured just one victory out of four matches against teams other than Sri Lanka in the country.