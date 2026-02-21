Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Score: Match delayed due to rain, PAK opt to bat first

Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'
CRICKET
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Scores and Updates: Pakistan is set to pursue their sixth victory against Mitchell Santner's Black Caps in this tournament, taking place at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Saturday.
Pakistan vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Live Updates: The Super 8 phase of the T20 World Cup 2026 is about to kick off with a Group 2 match between Pakistan and New Zealand at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo this Saturday. Pakistan also participated in the tournament's opening match, where they triumphed over the Netherlands, and now they are set to launch their Super 8 journey as well.
Salman Ali Agha’s team secured their spot in the Super 8 by finishing second in Group A, just like the Black Caps. However, they are aiming for a significantly better performance to tackle the tougher challenges that lie ahead. Pakistan plans to implement several major changes to their lineup, potentially excluding seasoned pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and possibly all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to make room for the aggressive Khawaja Nafay.
Babar Azam’s batting position is once again under scrutiny, as the team is dissatisfied with the former captain’s strike rate in this format. It seems unlikely that Babar will have the opportunity to bat higher up the order.
Heading into the Super 8 stages, Pakistan has won six out of their last seven T20I matches, boasting a winning percentage of 78 percent in 2026 – their best performance since 2018 when they achieved an impressive 89 percent win rate. In contrast, New Zealand has only managed to win three of their last ten T20Is in Sri Lanka and has secured just one victory out of four matches against teams other than Sri Lanka in the country.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), James Neesham, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan (Playing XI): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq
Salman Agha: We gonna bat first. Fakhar is playing and Nafay is not playing. We have to play our A game.
Mitch Santner: We have 3 changes. Ish Sodhi is back and Lockie is back as well. Should be entertaining, they got some good spinners.
In the T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and New Zealand, the live score shows that New Zealand must quickly adapt to the Premadasa pitch. However, one player stands out as particularly dangerous in these spinning, slow conditions – captain Mitchell Santner. He excels at slowing down the ball, incorporating loop and spin, which could create a formidable advantage on the anticipated Colombo pitch. If he steps up and weaves his magic, New Zealand will believe they possess a secret weapon.
Pakistan: Shaheen Afridi was omitted, and Babar Azam was demoted in the last match against Namibia at the SSC. The current question is where Pakistan envisions Babar's best entry point. They also substituted Abrar Ahmad with an additional batter, Khawaja Nafay, and interpreting Mike Hesson's press conference, it appears this change will remain in effect.
New Zealand: Mitchell Santner, who was absent from the previous game due to a "dodgy burger" and subsequent illness, seems "sprightly" according to Mark Chapman, and is ready to return to lead the team. Lockie Ferguson is returning to Colombo after a brief paternity leave but is not expected to be risked following a long flight. Ish Sodhi may make his tournament debut, considering the slow-low conditions, possibly at the cost of Kyle Jamieson.
The weather in Colombo poses a significant issue for both Pakistan and New Zealand, as local forecasts indicate rain is likely both prior to and during the match. If the field is damp, the showers may lead to a delay in the start. The game is anticipated to begin at approximately 7 PM local time, with temperatures ranging from 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and humidity exceeding 80 percent.
Pakistan last faced defeat against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup during the 2016 edition. In total, they have triumphed in 5 out of 7 encounters with the Black Caps in this ICC tournament. Will Pakistan be able to uphold their superiority over the Kiwis in their first Super 8 match?
New Zealand: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell(c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan(w), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah