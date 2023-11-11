CRICKET
Pakistan vs England Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow live score and latest updates of PAK vs ENG World Cup 2023 match from Kolkata.
England is set to face Pakistan in their last 2023 World Cup fixture at Eden Gardens on November 11th. Pakistan needs to defeat England by 287 runs in order to secure a place in the semi-finals. This match is equally crucial for England, as the defending champions must finish among the top seven in the points table to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be hosted by Pakistan. After a prolonged period of struggle, England finally returned to their winning ways in the last game, triumphing over the Netherlands by a margin of 160 runs.
Pakistan had a promising start to the tournament, defeating the Netherlands and Sri Lanka. However, they suffered their first loss against India, who defeated them by seven wickets in Ahmedabad. Currently, Pakistan is placed below New Zealand in the standings, and it would require a significant victory for them to surpass the Black Caps and move up the table.
South Africa, India, and Australia have already secured their spots in the playoff stage, while Pakistan and New Zealand are still in contention for the final spot.
With only one wicket left, Pakistani bowlers are showcasing some great talent with their bat today. On Willey bowling, Haris and Wasim Jr together have smashed three fours and now they neeed need 94 runs in 40 balls.
PAK 244-9 (43)
Mohammad Wasim Jr 16(14)
Haris Rauf 35(20)
With one wicket left for chasing the target, Pakistani bowlers are displaying some fantatsic batting on the crease. On Willey's bowling, Wasim Jr has hit one six and a four and taken Pakistan's total score to...
PAK 222-9(41)
Mohammad Wasim Jr 12(10)
Haris Rauf 18(12)
The game is turning out to be in England's favour as they have put nine Pakistan batters down so far. The match has entered the 39th over and David Willey who has already taken 3 wickets is bowling. The over turns out to be well as he concedes only two runs from it.
PAK 193-9(39)
Mohammad Wasim Jr 1(5)
Haris Rauf 1(5)
The game has entered the 23rd over and Pakistan finds themselves in a difficult place as they lost the crucial wicket of Rizwan. Moeen Ali does the honours of departing Rizwan for 36. Agha Salman, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
PAK 101-4(23)
Saud Shakeel 22(29)
Agha Salman 1(2)
The game has entered the 17th over and Saud Shakeel starts the over by smashing a four to short fine leg. He hits another four on the very next delivery, across his stumps and just used the pace to lap this very fine.
PAK 74-3(17)
Mohammad Rizwan 23(33)
Saud Shakeel 10(13)
The game has entered the 14th over and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is bowled out by Gus Atkinson. It was a short of length on off-stump delivery, Babar wanted to smash this through mid-wicket with a pull but he just rushed by the pace, also didn't roll his wrists to keep it down, caught by Adil Rashid out at short mid-wicket.
PAK 61-3(14)
Babar Azam 38(45)
Mohammad Rizwan 20(28)
Woakes comes back into attack for bowling the 10th over. He starts off well by not letting Babar Azam on strike score runs.However, Babar also takes his time and smashes a four through the mid wicket on Woakes fifth ball.
PAK 43-2(10)
Babar Azam 32(33)
Mohammad Rizwan 9(16)
The second innings has started with England get their first wicket in the first over. Willey bowling the first over departs Shafique for a duck. Pakistani skipper Babar Azam, right handed bat, comes to the crease and hits two fours on the last two deliveries.
PAK 9-1(1)
Babar Azam 8(4)
Fakhar Zaman 0(0)
Mohammad Wasim Jr bowls the last over and gets conceded with a four on the very first delivery by Willey. Willey dosen't stop and hits a six and a four on the next two balls. After some relentless boundaries, Wasim Jr bowls out Willey. Gus Atkinson, right handed bat, comes to the crease and Wasim Jr bowls him out as well and now he is on a hat-trick. Adil Rashid on strike witnesses the ball go through the leg but the ball misses leg stump. Rashid anyways rushes for a run and makes England score look like..
ENG 337-9(50)
Adil Rashid 0(1)
Chris Woakes 4(4)
During the 49th over, Haris Rauf bowls a slower ball to which Moeen Ali swings too early, and the off stump is hit and the England batter departs for 8. David Willey, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
ENG 322-7(49)
Chris Woakes 4(4)
David Willey 1(1)
The game has entered the 45th over and Shaheen Afridi comes back to attack. Harry Brook on strike utilises the over well and smashes two sixes and one four, earning 20 runs for England. So far England have lost their crucial wickets of Stokes and Root.
ENG 289-4(45)
Harry Brook 20(10)
Jos Buttler 20(12)
The game has entered the 36th over and Ben Stokes with his exceptional batting prowess is smashing some consecutive boundaries. Stokes on Agha Salman's deliveries smashes two fours and one six. Stokes has already made his half century and is nearing the eighty run mark.
ENG 220-2 (36)
Ben Stokes 78(65)
Joe Root 37(51)
The game has entered the 33rd over and England batters refuses to give away another crucial wicket. Iftikhar Ahmed with the ball gets conceded with a four on his second delivery which was skillfully hammered by Ben Stokes to fine leg.
ENG 186-2(33)
Ben Stokes 47(51)
Joe Root 34(47)
The game has entered the 27th over and Stokes on strike is smashing some relentless fours in this over. Shaheen Afridi who is bowling gets conceded with fours on the 2nd, 4th and last ball and England earns 12 runs from this over.
ENG 158-2(27)
Ben Stokes 29(28)
Joe Root 24(34)
Pakistan grabs another big wicket of Jonny Bairstow. Haris Rauf doing the honours, pitched up outside off and Bairstow went hard on the drive but didn't keep it down. Salman the fielder with his sharp hand takes a straightforward catch. Ben Stokes, left handed bat, comes to the crease.
ENG 110-2 (19)
Joe Root 8(11)
Ben Stokes 1(3)
The game has entered the 17th over and Mohammad Wasim Jr has the ball in his hand. On his very first delivery, he gets conceded with a four which was skillfully hit by Bairstow. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are on the crease, out which the latter has already scored half century.
ENG 102-1(17)
Jonny Bairstow 55(57)
Joe Root 5(6)
Shaheen continues as he bowls his third over. Shaheen to Bairstow, FOUR! Another back-of-the-length ball, but Bairstow was ready as he pounced on it and slammed it over deep mid-wicket for a boundary. A single in the last four deliveries makes it a five-run over.
Now that it is bowling first.
England score - 20 | Pakistan to chase within 1.3 overs
England score - 50 | Pakistan to chase within 2 overs
England score - 100 | Pakistan to chase within 2.5 overs
England score - 150 | Pakistan to chase within 3.4 overs
England score - 200 | Pakistan to chase within 4.3 overs
England score - 300 | Pakistan to chase within 6.1 oversc
England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashi
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, S Afridi, Mohammad Wasim, Haris Rauf
England won by 3 wickets (with 12 balls remaining) – 13, July 2021
England won by 52 runs – 10 July, 2021
England won by 9 wickets (with 169 balls remaining) – 8 July, 2021
Pakistan won by 14 runs – 3 June, 2019
England won by 54 runs – 19 May, 2019
- Beat Pakistan (6 points) & hope at least one of Bangladesh or Netherlands lose their final game (4 points)
- If they lose to Pakistan (4 points) & they would need at least one of Bangladesh or Netherlands lose their final game (4 points)
- If England lose to Pakistan and both Bangladesh and Netherlands win their respective final games, England cannot qualify.
- For England's NRR to fall below that of Bangladesh's current NRR (the next best placed team on NRR among the four contenders), they have to lose by around 140 runs.
According to AccuWeather, the sun will shine brightly above the Eden Gardens Cricket Stadium in Kolkata. Fortunately, rain will not disrupt the ENG vs PAK match, as the chance of precipitation is only one percent. The cloud cover will also be minimal, at just one percent, while the humidity will be at a comfortable 46 percent. Additionally, the temperature will vary between a pleasant 21 to 32 degrees Celsius.
Eden Gardens is renowned for having one of the most competitive wickets in the country. Seamers will find assistance upfront, while spinners can expect a significant amount of turn during the middle overs. Judging from recent results, a score exceeding 260 is considered commendable on this pitch.
England Squad: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Brydon Carse
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Imam-ul-Haq
Hello and welcome to live score and updates from the Match 44 of World Cup 2023 between England and Pakistan. Both these sides have a lot to play for even if they cannot make it to the semi-finals practically. Keep watching this space for all latest updates.
