Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam fails again, departs at 25

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

PM Modi's two-day visit to Israel amid regional tensions, as India reshapes its regional strategy and key alliances

Inside Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank Scam: How did safeguards fail that shook Haryana government accounts?

Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology

Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physical assaults, stalking

Holi 2026: Flight prices skyrocket, Bengaluru-Gorakhpur flights at Rs 19,589; Check fares to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai

CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics

Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow Super Giants unveil new logo ahead of IPL 2026

Saiyami Kher questions Mumbai's declining air quality, says it takes her back to pandemic: 'It's quietly destroying me'

Kalki 2 starts filming in Hyderabad, Amitabh Bachchan shares BTS photos with Kamal Haasan: 'Working together after ages'

Sensex falls 1068 points, Nifty drops below 25430; What led stock markets to end in Red?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Inside Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank Scam: How did safeguards fail that shook Haryana government accounts?

Inside Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank Scam: How did safeguards fail?

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Chief Of Redbird Airways Expresses Grief Over Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash

Jharkhand Plane Crash: Chief Of Redbird Airways Expresses Grief Over Jharkhand Air Ambulance Crash

Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology

Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream

Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics

Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career

From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic

HomeCricket

CRICKET

Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam fails again, departs at 25

PAK vs ENG Live Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England will face Pakistan in their next Super 8 fixture in Kandy tonight. One more win will confirm a semi-final berth for the Three Lions and will become the first team to secure their seat.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 24, 2026, 08:08 PM IST

Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam fails again, departs at 25
PAK vs ENG Super 8 Live Scorecard
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Match No 5 of the Super 8 round in the ICC T20I World Cup between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match holds much importance to both sides as a win tonight will confirm a semi-final berth for England and make it difficult for Pakistan to reach the next round.

On the one hand, England won their Super 8 opener against Sri Lanka and registered a thumping victory to earn important two points. On the other hand, Pakistan had an unfortunate Super 8 opener as their game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo. However, both sides shared one point each. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight after the PAK vs ENG game, as the scenario for the semi-final will get clearer from Group 2.

Live Updates:

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 Feb 2026, 08:02 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: After 15 overs

    With the end of the 15th over, PAK are 112/3.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 08:00 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Sahibzada hits 50

    The stellar form of Sahibzada Farhan continued in the crucial Super 8 game against England as well. He slammed another fifty, and this one came in 37 balls.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 07:53 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: 100 up for Pakistan

    in the 14th over, Pakistan finally breached the 100-run mark with Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman at the crease.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 07:47 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Babar GONE

    Jamie Overton scalped Babar Azam's wicket at 25. PAK lose 3rd wicket at 73.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 07:34 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: After 10 overs

    With the end of the 10th over, PAK are 70/2 with Sahibzada 32 (25) and Babar 24 (22)  out in the middle. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 07:30 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: 50 up for PAK

    In the 7th over of the innings, Pakistan breached the 50-run mark.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 07:21 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Powerplay ends

    After the end of 6 overs, PAK are 46.2 with Sahibzada Farhan 23 (17) and Babar Azam 10 (6) at the crease. 

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 07:14 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Salman Ali Agha departs

    Pakistani skipper failed again to churn out big as Liam Dawson dismissed him at 5. PAK lose 2nd wicket at 28.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 06:38 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Wicket!!!

    On the first ball of the 3rd over, Saim Ayub gets dismissed by Jofra Archer. PAK lose 1st wicket at 14.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 06:34 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Playing XI

    Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq

    England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 06:12 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Toss Update

    Harry Brook flicked the Toss coin, but it landed in Salman Ali Agha's favour. Pakistan to bat first against England.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 06:08 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Squads

    Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Khawaja Nafay (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq

    England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt (WK), Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, and Rehan Ahmed.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 24 Feb 2026, 06:06 PM

    PAK vs ENG T20 World Cup Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to live blog of the PAK vs ENG Super 8 clash where you will catch all the latest updates from the game. 

     

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Inside Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank Scam: How did safeguards fail that shook Haryana government accounts?
Inside Rs 590 crore IDFC First Bank Scam: How did safeguards fail?
Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology
Eye Hospitals in India Advancing Modern Vision Care Through Technology
Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physical assaults, stalking
Racism at AIIMS: Racial slurs hurled at Manipuri lady doctor, subjected to physi
Holi 2026: Flight prices skyrocket, Bengaluru-Gorakhpur flights at Rs 19,589; Check fares to Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
Holi 2026: Flight prices skyrocket, Bengaluru-Gorakhpur flights at Rs 19,589
CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, suggestions, important topics
CBSE Class 10th 2026 Exam: Science exam tomorrow, check preparation tips, sugges
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC in first attempt to fulfil her grandfather's dream
Meet IAS Aastha Singh, SRCC graduate from Haryana who cracked UPSC
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins: Poolside fun, traditional feast on banana leaf and more | See pics
Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding of 'VIROSH' begins
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic, complex characters that defined his career
From Ugly to Kennedy: Rahul Bhat’s impressive journey through iconic
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend, former fiancé, how 'VIROSH' found their love | Timeline
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding: After ex-Belgian model girlfriend
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid in rani pink lehenga at her friend’s wedding in Jamnagar, See viral pics
Mukesh Ambani's 'chhoti bahu' Radhika Merchant looks gorgeous as bridesmaid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement