Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam fails again, departs at 25

PAK vs ENG Live Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England will face Pakistan in their next Super 8 fixture in Kandy tonight. One more win will confirm a semi-final berth for the Three Lions and will become the first team to secure their seat.

Match No 5 of the Super 8 round in the ICC T20I World Cup between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match holds much importance to both sides as a win tonight will confirm a semi-final berth for England and make it difficult for Pakistan to reach the next round.

On the one hand, England won their Super 8 opener against Sri Lanka and registered a thumping victory to earn important two points. On the other hand, Pakistan had an unfortunate Super 8 opener as their game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo. However, both sides shared one point each. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight after the PAK vs ENG game, as the scenario for the semi-final will get clearer from Group 2.

Live Updates: