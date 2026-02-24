Pakistan vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Babar Azam fails again, departs at 25

PM Modi's two-day visit to Israel amid regional tensions, as India reshapes its regional strategy and key alliances
PAK vs ENG Live Cricket Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: England will face Pakistan in their next Super 8 fixture in Kandy tonight. One more win will confirm a semi-final berth for the Three Lions and will become the first team to secure their seat.
Match No 5 of the Super 8 round in the ICC T20I World Cup between Pakistan and England is scheduled to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. The match holds much importance to both sides as a win tonight will confirm a semi-final berth for England and make it difficult for Pakistan to reach the next round.
On the one hand, England won their Super 8 opener against Sri Lanka and registered a thumping victory to earn important two points. On the other hand, Pakistan had an unfortunate Super 8 opener as their game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain in Colombo. However, both sides shared one point each. It will be interesting to see how things unfold tonight after the PAK vs ENG game, as the scenario for the semi-final will get clearer from Group 2.
Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq
England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, and Adil Rashid.
Pakistan - Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Khawaja Nafay (WK), Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Nawaz, Babar Azam, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and Usman Tariq
England - Harry Brook (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Phil Salt (WK), Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Ben Duckett, Jofra Archer, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Josh Tongue, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jacob Bethell, and Rehan Ahmed.