PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan to win low-scoring thriller by 1 run

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in Perth Stadium.

After falling to India in a high-octane match on Sunday, Pakistan will seek to rebound against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan's opening combo of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is overly reliant.

On a terrible day for the two top-tier players, Pakistan's middle order has failed to show up on several occasions. Even though Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood performed admirably against India, they must be more consistent.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe escaped by the skin of their teeth in their last encounter against South Africa as the rain poured down on the Proteas. With Shaheen Afridi not playing well, Zimbabwe will seek to strike while the iron is hot.

Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan in Perth

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava