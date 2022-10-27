Headlines

Cricket

PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 highlights: Zimbabwe stun Pakistan to win low-scoring thriller by 1 run

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: Pakistan take on Zimbabwe in Perth Stadium.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 08:12 PM IST

After falling to India in a high-octane match on Sunday, Pakistan will seek to rebound against Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday. Pakistan's opening combo of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is overly reliant. 

On a terrible day for the two top-tier players, Pakistan's middle order has failed to show up on several occasions. Even though Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood performed admirably against India, they must be more consistent.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe escaped by the skin of their teeth in their last encounter against South Africa as the rain poured down on the Proteas. With Shaheen Afridi not playing well, Zimbabwe will seek to strike while the iron is hot.

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Milton Shumba, Brad Evans, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

LIVE BLOG

  • 27 Oct 2022, 07:39 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Brad Evans to Shaheen Afridi, out Shaheen Afridi Run Out!! 1 run completed. Zimbabwe have done it. They clinch this by one run to hand Pakistan their second defeat in 2 games. Brad Evans backed himself and bowled a full delivery outside off, Shaheen Afridi thumps it firmly off the bottom hand and could only get it as far as long-on. The fielder did not panic and held his nerve to sense a run-out opportunity at the batting end, the throw was sharp but Chakabva fumbled big time before dislodging the bails Shaheen Afridi run out (Chakabva) 1(1)

    PAK 129/8 (20)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 07:39 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Raza to Masood, wide, out Stumped!! Masood buries his head in disgust. He knew he was a goner, nearly walked halfway towards the pavilion before waiting for the official confirmation Masood st Chakabva b Raza 44(38) [4s-3]

    PAK 99/6 (15.4)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 07:29 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Raza to Shadab Khan, out Caught by Williams!! Raza has the last laugh. He is chuffed to bits as his team mates mob him in appreciation. Shadab Khan comes down the track and looks to loft the offbreak straight, skews it off the thick inside half and offers catching practice to Sean Williams at long-off. Shadab Khan c Williams b Raza 17(14) [6s-1]

    PAK 88/5 (14)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 07:09 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Williams to Masood, 2 runs, cuts the shorter delivery square on the off-side and the Shumba does the mop up job to his right at sweeper cover

    PAK 71/3 (12)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 07:05 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Time for a drink!

    Over summary 6-10
    >> End of the powerplay: Pakistan - 28/2
    >> Raza comes into the attack, bowls a wily over
    >> Jongwe has Iftikhar strangled down leg
    >> Shan Masood off to a positive start
    >> 50 up for Pakistan in the 10th over

    PAK 54/3 (10)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 06:53 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Raza to Masood, FOUR, too easy! Fired full and down the leg-side, Masood gets inside the line and helps it away to the fine leg fence with a well-timed flick. Past short fine to his left and the pace on the delivery took care of the rest

    PAK 49/3 (9)

  A post shared by ICC (@icc)
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 06:52 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Brad Evans to Iftikhar Ahmed, FOUR, pulled through mid-wicket as two fielders chase it and stop it with a good tag team effort near the boundary. Jongwe stopped it with a back flick and Madhevere was quick to get rid of the ball. However, he was beyond the boundary while releasing the ball as the cushions were pushed further by Jongwe

    PAK 28/2 (6)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 06:39 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Muzarabani to Rizwan, out Bowled!! Chopped on! And Rizwan looks disappointed as soon as he plays this on. Was a back of a length delivery around off, and it seamed back in sharply. Rizwan was trying to slice it, but ended up getting an inside edge that shattered the timber. Pakistan in trouble with both their openers gone early! Rizwan b Muzarabani 14(16) [4s-1 6s-1]

    PAK 23/2 (5)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 06:34 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Brad Evans to Babar Azam, out Caught by Ryan Burl!! Another failure for Babar Azam! Duck against India, and departs after scoring the only boundary in this game. Was a length ball around off and it shaped away from the batter. Babar was squared up on his defence as the leading edge flew straight to the fielder at point. Burl completes a safe reverse cup as Brad Evans strikes in his first over. Babar Azam c Ryan Burl b Brad Evans 4(9) [4s-1]

    PAK 20/1 (4)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 06:28 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Ngarava to Babar Azam, FOUR, Babar Azam is finally off the mark! Short of a length around middle and leg, Babar Azam rocks back in the crease and whips this through wide mid-on as he gets the timing and placement right. Time to get going..

    PAK 12/0 (3)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 06:17 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Ngarava to Babar Azam, no run, tidy start by Zimbabwe. Back of a length outside off, and Babar Azam cuts it to point. "Wait karna," (wait there) - is the captain's call

    PAK 2/0 (1)

  A post shared by ICC (@icc)
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 06:04 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Mohammad Wasim Jr to Ngarava, 2 runs, Zimbabwe finish with 130/8 - and Pakistan will be pretty satisfied with their effort. This was a full length ball as Ngarava drilled it past the bowler for a couple of runs to draw curtains to the innings

    ZIM 130/8 (20)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 05:55 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Haris Rauf to Ryan Burl, 2 runs, dropped by Haider Ali at deep square leg! Was a slower one by Haris Rauf and Ryan Burl swung it high up in the nightsky. For a moment it looked as if this will clear the boundary, but proves to be a straightforward chance for Haider who puts it down

    ZIM 120/7 (19)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 05:46 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Zimbabwe should focus on playing full 20 overs from here without thinking of any target.

    ZIM 108/7 (17)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 05:33 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Mohammad Wasim Jr to Jongwe, out Bowled!! Can't really believe what I am watching. From 95/3 - Zimbabwe have collapsed to 95/7. This was banged in short by Mohammad Wasim Jr and the batter got hurried for the pace and bounce. Arches back and tries to guide this towards third man, but ends up getting an inside edge that has shattered the stumps. Jongwe b Mohammad Wasim Jr 0(1)

    ZIM 98/7 (15)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 05:30 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Naseem Shah to Williams, FOUR, back of a length around the waist, it's around leg stump and Williams has pulled it away superbly behind square. It races away wide of fine leg into the boundary

    ZIM 87/3 (13)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 05:21 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Shadab Khan to Williams, 1 run, this googly is floated up outside leg as Williams backs away. He drives down to long-on for a single

    ZIM 76/3 (12)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 05:16 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Shadab Khan to Milton Shumba, out Caught&Bowled!! That's pushed in the air and Shadab dives across for a good return catch! It's a nicely tossed up delivery, dips on Shumba and makes him reach out for it in front of the body. He isn't in control as he looks to knock it down the ground for a single. Milton Shumba c and b Shadab Khan 8(10) [4s-1]

    ZIM 67/3 (10)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 05:09 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Williams and Raza will be the key players for Zimbabwe to post a fighting total from here !

    ZIM 61/2 (9)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 05:00 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Shaheen Afridi to Williams, no run, again tries working through the on-side, Afridi gets it to straighten and it pops up off the leading edge before landing safely in front of point

    ZIM 49/2 (7)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 04:57 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Over Summary (1-5):
    Shaheen Afridi bowls his most expensive (14 runs) 'first over' in T20Is.
    Naseem takes two balls to find his line and length, concedes 9.
    Madhevere top-edges a Wasim Jr short ball onto his helmet, but responds with a boundary 2 balls later.
    Naseem Shah bowls a non-boundary over, first in 4 overs.
    Haris Rauf removes Ervine with a pacy short ball.

    ZIM 42/1 (5)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 04:51 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Haris Rauf to Ervine, out Caught by Mohammad Wasim Jr!! Ervine has been done for pace! Ervine c Mohammad Wasim Jr b Haris Rauf 19(19) [4s-2]

    ZIM 42/1 (5)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 04:46 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    It is quite surprising batting display by Zimbabwe batters. Both Madhevere and Ervine are batting fluently to utmost.

    ZIM 38/0 (4)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 04:38 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Mohammad Wasim Jr to Madhevere, 1 run, Madhevere looks to pull and gets a top-edge into the body. It goes off his midriff over the stumps before dropping in front of the keeper. The length wasn't short enough for him to play that shot

    ZIM 31/0 (3)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 04:36 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Naseem Shah to Ervine, FOUR, crashed on the up! Pakistan were expected to let it rip on this pitch, but it's Zimbabwe who've come out firing. This is only a little fuller than a good length outside off, and Ervine has played a brilliant cross-batted drive through the covers

    ZIM 22/0 (1.4)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 04:25 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Shaheen Afridi to Madhevere, FOUR, pushed straight back, beats mid-off and races away! It's a half-volley outside off, and Madhevere merely knocks it with a straight bat, not going hard at all

    ZIM 14/0 (1)

  • 27 Oct 2022, 04:24 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 

    Zimbabwe have won the toss and have opted to bat

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

    Zimbabwe (Playing XI): Wesley Madhevere, Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

  • 27 Oct 2022, 04:23 PM

    PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: 


    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022, match 24. We'll be building up for the match between Men in Green and their opponents Zimbabwe, and keep you posted throughout the game. 

