PAK vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Live: Pakistan to bat first after losing Toss

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Match No 12 of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is between Pakistan and USA, to be played at SSC in Colombo.

Pakistan vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Live Score: Match No 12 of the ongoing ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is between USA and the 2009 champions, Pakistan. The match holds much importance to both sides as their previous encounter in the 2024 World Cup made headlines when the associate nation defeated the former champions, also knocking them out of the tournament in the league stage. Cricket fans are expecting a good match tonight as the USA can certainly repeat the 2024 heroics in Colombo since they are in red-hot form. In their last game against India on February 7, they managed to make it difficult for the reigning champions to clinch the match and lost it by just 29 runs.

On the other hand, the Pakistan side is not among the favourites as their player have not been in the best form recently. In their tournament opener against the Netherlands, the former champions fought hard to take a 3-wicket win in Colombo. It will be interesting to see how the game unfolds tonight and which team emerges victorious with two important points.

Catch all the live and latest updates from the PAK vs USA match below.

Live Updates