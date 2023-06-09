ICC World Cup 2023: When Will The Official Schedule Be Announced?

The world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023.

Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. With the event drawing closer, fans are excitedly counting down the days. Adding to their excitement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that the tournament’s schedule will be released soon. Geoff Allardice, the chief executive of the ICC, has said that they publish a comprehensive schedule for the ODI World Cup as quickly as possible. This edition of the World Cup will be hosted by India and is expected to take place in October and November later this year.

Earlier reports from ESPNcricinfo suggested that the World Cup is likely to be held between October 5 and November 19. However, the ICC has not officially confirmed these dates.

Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), had previously indicated that the schedule would be announced during the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval. However, that is not likely to happen.

Nevertheless, according to ESPNcricinfo sources, it is anticipated that the fixtures will be made public by next week.

Allardice was quoted as saying, “I think even today (Wednesday) we might be receiving the schedule from the hosts, and we've just got a bit of consultation to do with all the participating teams and the broadcasters. Then we'll be publishing that as soon as we possibly can. When we put on events, we very much work hand in hand with the hosts.”

He added, “And in some places, there's a lot of consultation that needs to take place, both within the cricket system and with governments, etc. There's a lot of responsibility on a host to deliver a good event, and they've got to go through the right checks and balances.”

When asked if Pakistan’s unwillingness to play in India was a factor in the delay in announcing the fixtures, Allardice did not elaborate. However, he said, “Until I see the schedule… I'm waiting, and I'm hoping that I'll see something in the next day or two on that. Our events team is very experienced at putting on cricket events in all different countries, and you control what you control."