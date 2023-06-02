WTC Final: Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav And Team India in full practice mode; watch

Team India is in the United Kingdom for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. The fixture is scheduled to start from June 7 at Kennington Oval in London. After enduring a defeat in the previous WTC final against New Zealand, Team India will now be looking to win the championship this time around. The Rohit Sharma-led squad are aiming to give the game their best shot. The official Instagram handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC) recently shared a video of Indian cricketers’ intense training session in the nets. In the footage posted by ICC, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan could be seen going all out during the practice session. “India's WTC 2023 final preparations in full swing,” the caption read.

The clip of the Indian squad' practice session has amassed more than one million views. Talking about India’s practice session, one Instagram user commented that “Cheteshwar Pujara coming down the track and hitting over long on is the best thing.”

Another person branded India as the “best team ever.”

This fan quite optimistically commented, “WTC Trophy Loading.”

India vs Australia

India and Australia met earlier this year in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Rohit Sharma-led side emerged victorious 2-1 in the four-match series. Coming back to the WTC, Team India had featured in the 2021 final against New Zealand but had to face an eight-wicket defeat.

Australia, on the other hand, are expected to face are formidable spin attack, comprising the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the WTC final this time. Australia batter Steven Smith recently opened up on the prospect of tackling with Indian spinners in the summit clash.

“The Oval can present itself with some spin occasionally particularly as the game wears on so we could face some sort of similarities to what we had in India at certain stages of the game. But The Oval is a wonderful place to play cricket in. Lightning-fast outfield, the square goes whole way across the ground so it is a nice place to bat when you get in and has some decent pace and bounce for an English surface. Should be an absolute cracker,” Steven Smith told cricket.com.au.