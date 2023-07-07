MS Dhoni turns 42: Fans honour cricketer by erecting towering cutouts Of ‘Captain Cool’ in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad

Fans of Mahendra Singh Dhoni installed two cutouts of the cricketer — one in Hyderabad and the other in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama.

Former India captain MS Dhoni turned 42 today (July 7). One of the most legendary cricketers in the history of the game, Dhoni’s fan following knows no bounds, especially within India, where his followers are marking their favourite cricketer’s special day with utmost zeal. While some chose to remember the most noteworthy moments of the iconic cricketer, others took the celebrations many notches higher by erecting tall cutouts of the Dhoni. In one such instance, fans in Andhra Pradesh’s Nandigama erected one of the tallest cutouts of “Captain Cool.” In neighbouring Telangana, fans, not wanting to be left behind, erected another cutout in the capital, Hyderabad. While the cutout in Nandigama is believed to be around 77 feet tall, the one in Hyderabad is about 52 feet.

Netizens react to MS Dhoni’s massive cutout

The cut-out in Nandigama, Andhra Pradesh, has MS Dhoni donning CSK’s training kit. A video of milk being poured over the cutout in Nandigama is also doing rounds on social media, and netizens are just in awe of it.

The comment section saw numerous birthday wishes for the cricketer.

One user wrote, “Happy Birthday King MSD ICON OF WORLD CRICKET #HappyBirthdayDhoni.”

A second fan said, “Many many happy returns of the day bro.”

A third comment read, “The goat all time we witnessed.”

MS Dhoni’s glorious tenure as captain

MS Dhoni has been a part of international cricket for almost 15 years, and during his tenure, he has set a benchmark that the coming generations of cricketers will surely look up to. As the captain of the Indian T20I team, MS Dhoni won the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007. He then led Team India to a victory in the 2011 ODI World Cup final against Sri Lanka, bringing the trophy home after 28 years. Under his leadership, India won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

In the IPL, MS Dhoni led his team, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), to the finals 10 times since the beginning of the cash-rich league in 2008. Under his captaincy, CSK has won the title five times.