Indian Cricketers Describe Captain Rohit Sharma In One-Word — WATCH

The final of the World Test Championship (WTC) between India and Australia is here at last. The Indian cricket team led by Rohit Sharma is set to take Australia. Ahead of the match, the management has to make some tough decisions as far as the team combination is concerned. The surface has a green patch to it and it will be interesting to see if India go ahead with two spinners, or play with Shardul Thakur as the all-rounder.

Opting for two spinners could be a risky move, considering the unfavourable outcome witnessed in the previous WTC final against New Zealand in 2019-21.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma would like to put the disappointment of the previous final behind and lift the prestigious ICC World Test Championship trophy this time at The Oval.

India, currently ranked as the world's top Test team, will compete against the Australians in the WTC 2023 title decider starting June 7.

Ahead of the match, Team India cricketers were asked to describe their captain in one word, and they came up with interesting takes.

KS Bharat, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Shardul Thakur were involved in the session and the video has been dropped by the ICC social media handle.

“Relaxed,” said KS Bharat.

“Puller,” said Mohammed Siraj.

Both Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill called Rohit, “Hitman.”

Cheteshwar Pujara, tried hard, but could not come up with just one word to describe Rohit. He said, “The most talented player and I think even as a captain he has been doing well, he’s very calm under pressure.”

“Class,” said Ravichandran Ashwin.

Shardul Thakur, who has played with Rohit for a long time, gave an insight into the man. “In Mumbai language, I would say ‘banta hai.’ He’s always happy-go-lucky and you would expect some kind of joke or he will just come and suddenly tap your head, like that so, he’s a funny guy, I mean. I have known him since childhood, so he’s been the same ever since,” said Shardul.