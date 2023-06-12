After WTC Final, India penalised for slow over-rate

Both India and Australia were shoddy with their over-rate throughout the match.

India suffered a crushing loss in the WTC final, losing by a huge margin of 209 runs against a formidable Australian team.

Following the match, it emerged that both teams would face penalties due to their slow over rates. India fell short by five overs, accounting for time allowances, while Australia lagged behind by four overs. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 percent of their match fees for each over their team fails to complete within the allocated time. Consequently, India will forfeit their entire match fees, while Australia will have 80 percent of their match fees deducted.

In addition, Shubman Gill is expected to face disciplinary action for seemingly criticising the decision made on the fourth day of the Test when he was given out. This action violates article 2.7 of the code, which concerns public criticism or inappropriate comments regarding incidents that occur in international matches. The opener has been fined 15 percent of his match fee.

During the incident, television umpire Richard Kettleborough determined that Cameron Green had taken a fair catch to dismiss Gill. Later in the day, Gill took to social media and made a post that appeared to question the decision.

Here is what Gill tweeted:

On a bright and humid Sunday morning in London, India's aspirations of a victory faded as seven wickets tumbled before lunch on the fifth day.

To ensure completion of the final wicket, an extra 15 minutes were allocated at the end of the session. Nathan Lyon had the privilege of claiming the last scalp, dismissing Mohammed Siraj and sealing the World Test Championship title for Australia.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma rued India’s lack of penetration on Day 1 as one of the biggest reasons behind the loss. He also lamented the poor performances of his batting order and believed that his side needed more time to prepare for the WTC final.