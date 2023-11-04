New Zealand vs Pakistan, ODI World Cup 2023: Check highlights of World Cup match between New Zealand vs Pakistan.

The clash between New Zealand and Pakistan in the World Cup fixture on Saturday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru promises to be a high-stakes encounter. New Zealand began their World Cup campaign with an impressive four wins, but unfortunately, their momentum faltered in the last three matches. Consequently, the Black Caps find themselves in dire need of a victory to keep their hopes alive for a spot in the semi-finals. Currently, they stand in fourth position in the World Cup standings, having accumulated eight points from seven games.

On the other hand, Pakistan is also determined to secure a win against the Kiwis in order to maintain their chances of advancing to the semi-finals. With six points from seven games, Pakistan currently holds the fifth spot in the standings.