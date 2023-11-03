Headlines

NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan aim to keep semifinals hopes alive as they take on Netherlands

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow NED vs AFG Live Score of World Cup match between Netherlands vs Afghanistan.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 12:23 PM IST

Afghanistan will face the Netherlands in Match 34 of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Both teams are still in contention in the tournament, and they will be determined to secure a victory to advance to the semi-finals. Additionally, a top-eight finish in the league stage will grant them a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan has been in impressive form, triumphing in three matches against formidable opponents such as England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The Netherlands has also displayed significant improvement throughout the tournament, defeating teams like South Africa. This upcoming match promises to be a thrilling battle between two evenly matched teams, and the victor will greatly enhance their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.

LIVE BLOG

  • 03 Nov 2023, 12:15 PM

    NED vs AFG Live Score: 

    This is a crucial game for both Afghanistan and the Netherlands. Afghans have gained momentum after defeating Pakistan and Bangladesh in consecutive matches. They had already defeated England in the event. 

  • 03 Nov 2023, 12:12 PM

    NED vs AFG Live Score: Pitch report

    As soon as there is swing, the pacers receive support. There was also enough for the spinners, especially as the innings progressed and the ball softened and aged. Don't anticipate a high-scoring match in Lucknow.

  • 03 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM

    NED vs AFG Live Score: Squads

    Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Teja Nidamanuru, Ryan Klein, Roelof van der Merwe

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran

  • 03 Nov 2023, 12:10 PM

    NED vs AFG Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Greetings and welcome to the live coverage of the 2023 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Netherlands. For all of the most recent information regarding this crucial clash, keep checking this space.

