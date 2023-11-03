NED vs AFG Live Score, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan aim to keep semifinals hopes alive as they take on Netherlands

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live Score, ODI World Cup 2023: Follow NED vs AFG Live Score of World Cup match between Netherlands vs Afghanistan.

Afghanistan will face the Netherlands in Match 34 of the Cricket World Cup 2023. Both teams are still in contention in the tournament, and they will be determined to secure a victory to advance to the semi-finals. Additionally, a top-eight finish in the league stage will grant them a spot in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Afghanistan has been in impressive form, triumphing in three matches against formidable opponents such as England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The Netherlands has also displayed significant improvement throughout the tournament, defeating teams like South Africa. This upcoming match promises to be a thrilling battle between two evenly matched teams, and the victor will greatly enhance their chances of qualifying for the semi-finals.