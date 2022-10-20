NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: UAE, Namibia Group A round 1 match live updates. Check the live score here.

What a strange, strange innings of cricket this has been! Namibia lose three wickets within the powerplay, and their chase was going nowhere when skipper Gerhard Erasmus fell in the 8th over. Namibia were reeling at 67/7 after 13 overs, totally out of it. But then David Wiese and Trumpelmann stitched a record 70-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

UAE felt the heat with the dew setting in and the Namibian batters going all guns blazing. But opening batter Waseem, bowling for just the fourth time in his T20I career, delivered a spectacular 20th over, as he dismissed Wiese and defended 14 runs to give him side a famous victory.

Namibia have somehow managed to get themselves knocked out after steamrolling Sri Lanka in their opening game.