CRICKET
NAM vs UAE T20 World Cup 2022 live score updates: UAE, Namibia Group A round 1 match live updates. Check the live score here.
What a strange, strange innings of cricket this has been! Namibia lose three wickets within the powerplay, and their chase was going nowhere when skipper Gerhard Erasmus fell in the 8th over. Namibia were reeling at 67/7 after 13 overs, totally out of it. But then David Wiese and Trumpelmann stitched a record 70-run partnership for the eighth wicket.
UAE felt the heat with the dew setting in and the Namibian batters going all guns blazing. But opening batter Waseem, bowling for just the fourth time in his T20I career, delivered a spectacular 20th over, as he dismissed Wiese and defended 14 runs to give him side a famous victory.
Namibia have somehow managed to get themselves knocked out after steamrolling Sri Lanka in their opening game.
Meiyappan to Smit, out Smit Run Out!! 1 run completed A suicidal run out! Namibia are imploding. Full on middle, Smit turns it softly onto the leg side for a single. He's keen on the second with the fielders all out deep and the bowler chasing after it, but his partner sends him back after some indecision. Smit run out (Meiyappan/Ahmed Raza) 3(3)
Overs - 7.5 Runs - 46/5
Basil Hameed to Loftie-Eaton, out Lbw!! What a great review! Loftie-Eaton attempts a switch hit and gets struck on his back pad. It looked like it might slide down leg, but the review confirms it would have crashed into leg stump. Namibia in a spot of bother. Loftie-Eaton lbw b Basil Hameed 1(6)
Overs - 5 Runs - 26/3
Basil Hameed to Michael van Lingen, out Caught by Alishan Sharafu at deep square leg!! There was one fielder in the deep and Van Lingen has picked him out. He can't believe it as Namibia lose a second early wicket. Shorter on the pads, slapped towards deep square leg where there was a waiting fielder to grab onto a reverse cup over his head. Well judged catch from Sharafu. Michael van Lingen c Alishan Sharafu b Basil Hameed 10(8) [4s-1]
Overs - 3 Runs - 16/2
Junaid Siddique to Baard, out Caught by Ahmed Raza!! good length on the pads, Baard tries to run it down to fine leg but the ball stops slightly off the surface. Gets a leading edge off his splice which lobs up in the air towards the cover fielder. Junaid Siddique off in celebration, just the start UAE needed! Baard c Ahmed Raza b Junaid Siddique 4(6) [4s-1]
Overs - 1.5 Runs - 10/1
Alright then, The Chase bagins
Basil Hameed to Michael van Lingen, no run, short and quick outside off, cut off the backfoot but just short of a diving point fielder
Michael van Lingen and Baard are at the crease. Michael van Lingen is on strike. Basil Hameed will open the attack
Overs - 0.0 Runs - 0
Smit to Basil Hameed, 2 runs, 21 off the last over. It's a low full-toss on the stumps, slugged to deep mid-wicket and the throw from Frylinck goes to the keeper's end and they come back for an easy two.
UAE - 148/3
Namibia still favorites to chase this down. Back for the chase in 5 minutes
The cautious approach doesn't pay off as UAE lose their first wicket. The captain CP Rizwan joins Waseem in the middle as Aravind gets dismissed. He tried for a big hit but got it all wrong and handed an easy catch to Michael van Lingen at short third man.
UAE 40/1 (8.2)
UAE batsmen have looked to take on a cautious approach but they must accelerate now. The powerplay is done and they've failed to cross the 50-run mark.
Vriitya Aravind is batting at 20 (30) and Muhammad Waseem 14 (17). Time to switch gears.
UAE 39/0 (8)
Namibia's net run rate of +1.277 is higher than Sri Lanka, so if they win against UAE, they will pip Sri Lanka to finish in top place in group A. What that means is that Namibia will reach Group A of Super 12, and Sri Lanka will join the likes of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and South Africa in Group B, making it the so-called 'group of death' with possibly four Asian teams.
Here's how the two teams are lining up for this clash:
United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind(w), Chundangapoyil Rizwan(c), Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Karthik Meiyappan, Fahad Nawaz, Ahmed Raza, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan
Namibia (Playing XI): Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo
