T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Netherlands, Live Updates: The Day 3 of the ongoing T20 World Cup, will see Namibia going up against Netherlands

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to bat against Netherlands in their Group A match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at Simonds Stadium, Geelong. Both the teams have opened their match tally with a win.

Namibia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs, while on the other hand, Netherlands registered a win against UAE by three wickets.

It will be interesting to see that which side will be dominating the other as both the teams have shown a great potential in their previous games. Both sides will be looking to maintain a winning streak.

The match is being live telecasted on Star Sports Network & ICC T20 WC LIVE streaming is also available on Disney+Hotstar

