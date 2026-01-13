FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

MI-W vs GG-W Live Score, WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner departs at 20, Giants lose 3rd wicket at 97

MI vs GG Women Live Score, WPL 2026: Will the Giants continue their winning streak and make it three in three? Catch all the live and latest updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 08:25 PM IST

MI-W vs GG-W Live Score, WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner departs at 20, Giants lose 3rd wicket at 97
MI vs GG, WPL 2026 Live Scorecard
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Women's Live Score, WPL 2026: Match No. 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG), scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have played two matches so far and won their last games. On one hand, GG are in the second position in the Points Table with two wins in two games and 4 points. On the other hand, MI are just one position below GG with one win in two games and two points, as they lost the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last Friday.

In the previous match, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a magnificent unbeaten 74, along with Nat Sciver Brunt's half-century against the Delhi Capitals. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, had a high-scoring game against Delhi Capitals, which it won by just 4 runs in a last-over thriller. The upcoming match will show which team is capable of continuing with a winning momentum in the WPL 2026 in the initial stage. Catch all the live and latest updates from the MI vs GG match at this space.

LIVE BLOG

  • 13 Jan 2026, 08:23 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Another Blow for Giants

    Set batter Kanika Ahuja also makes her way back to the dugout at a score of 35. Hayley Matthews picks up her first wicket of the game.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 08:21 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: 10 overs GONE

    After the end of the 10th over, GG are 99/3 with Georgia Wareham 1 (3) and Kanika Ahuja 35 (17) at the crease.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 08:19 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Giants' skipper GONE

    Nicola Carey removes Gujarat Giants' skipper Ashleigh Gardner at 20. GG lose 3rd wicket at 97.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 08:00 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Mooney GONE

    After scoring 33 runs, Beth Mooney becomes prey to Amelia Kerr. GG lose 2nd wicket at 64.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 07:59 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Powerplay ends

    With the end of the 6th over, Gujarat Giants are 62/1.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 07:43 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: 50 up for Gujarat

    With a boundary on the last ball of the 5th over, Gujarat Giants breached the 50-run mark with a loss of just one wicket. Kanika Ahuja 20 (8) and Beth Mooney 21 (19) are at the crease.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 07:40 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Wicket!!!

    After dropping Mooney in the first over, G Kamilini makes a comeback and grabs a magnificent catch to dismiss Sophie Devine. Shabnim Ismail picks up her first wicket.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 07:39 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: 18 runs in second over

    After just one run and a dropped catch in the opening over by Shabnim Ismail, Mumbai Indians leaked 18 runs in the next one.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 07:38 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Dropped

    After four dot balls of he first over, Beth Mooney was dropped by wicketkeeper G Kamilini at 0.

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 07:02 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), G Kamalini (WK), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews (replacing Nat Sciver Brunt), Nicola Carey, Sajana Sajeevan, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Triveni Vasistha.

    Gujarat Giants - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Ayushi Soni (replacing Anushka Sharma), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.

     

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 06:46 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Toss Update

    MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur flipped the Toss coin, and it also landed in her favour. Mumbai Indians will bowl first against Gujarat Giants.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 13 Jan 2026, 06:45 PM

    MI vs GG WPL 2026 Live Score: Welcome

    Hello and welcome to the live space where you will be updated with the latest score of Match No 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG).

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
