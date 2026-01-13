MI-W vs GG-W Live Score, WPL 2026: Ashleigh Gardner departs at 20, Giants lose 3rd wicket at 97

Emraan Hashmi says Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another 'tanked' at box office: 'That film has...'
CRICKET
MI vs GG Women Live Score, WPL 2026: Will the Giants continue their winning streak and make it three in three? Catch all the live and latest updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Women's Live Score, WPL 2026: Match No. 6 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG), scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have played two matches so far and won their last games. On one hand, GG are in the second position in the Points Table with two wins in two games and 4 points. On the other hand, MI are just one position below GG with one win in two games and two points, as they lost the tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last Friday.
In the previous match, MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur led from the front with a magnificent unbeaten 74, along with Nat Sciver Brunt's half-century against the Delhi Capitals. Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, had a high-scoring game against Delhi Capitals, which it won by just 4 runs in a last-over thriller. The upcoming match will show which team is capable of continuing with a winning momentum in the WPL 2026 in the initial stage. Catch all the live and latest updates from the MI vs GG match at this space.
Mumbai Indians - Harmanpreet Kaur (C), G Kamalini (WK), Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews (replacing Nat Sciver Brunt), Nicola Carey, Sajana Sajeevan, Amanjot Kaur, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, and Triveni Vasistha.
Gujarat Giants - Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney (WK), Ayushi Soni (replacing Anushka Sharma), Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kanika Ahuja, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Renuka Singh Thakur.