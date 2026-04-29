MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians face a must-win clash against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad as the IPL 2026 playoff race heats up. With qualification hopes on the line, MI must deliver against a confident SRH side chasing momentum.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Two teams sitting at opposite ends of the points table meet at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday night, both looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as the league heads into its crucial phase. The IPL 2026 season has moved past the halfway mark, and the playoff picture is finally starting to make sense—but nothing’s set in stone yet.

Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this game holding fourth place. They’ve grabbed five wins from eight matches, including a run of four straight victories that shot them up the table. For a team desperate to recapture the glory of their 2016 title, and after nearly tasting it again in 2024, this campaign feels like another shot to remind everyone what they’re capable of.

On the other side, there’s the Mumbai Indians. Few franchises are as decorated as Mumbai, with their trophies and history of comebacks. Yet, here they are in ninth place with only two wins from seven matches. With Hardik Pandya taking over as captain this season, it’s been anything but smooth. Technically, Mumbai still control their fate—they have seven games left, and if they can string wins together, finishing in the top two isn’t out of the question on paper. But that optimistic scenario feels far away right now. The team’s dropped five of their last six games and suffered a bruising 103-run defeat at home to Chennai. This current slump is hard to ignore. Still, with the league’s wild nature, a turnaround against a red-hot SRH side could be exactly what Hardik and his men need. Sometimes, one big win changes everything.

It’s tough, though, to see where that turnaround will come from. Mumbai’s batting has looked brittle all season, failing in almost every phase. Their top scorer, Tilak Varma, doesn’t even crack the top 30 on the Orange Cap leaderboard. The bowling? Not much better—lines and lengths have been all over the place, and there’s simply not enough firepower or form.

SRH, meanwhile, boast an aggressive batting lineup that’s torched attacks this season. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (with 312 runs), and Heinrich Klaasen (already at 349) have powered their surge up the standings. What’s helped even more is their bowlers finally clicking into gear after a slow start. The return of Pat Cummins as captain has added steel, control, and experience, which makes them even more dangerous.

For Mumbai, every game now is a must-win if they want to keep dreaming about a playoff miracle. For Hyderabad, it’s about carrying their momentum—staying sharp, not letting complacency sneak in. Wednesday’s clash promises to be a real test of nerve, ambition, and belief for both sides.