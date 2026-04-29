MI vs SRH IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians opt to bat

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Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Mumbai Indians face a must-win clash against in-form Sunrisers Hyderabad as the IPL 2026 playoff race heats up. With qualification hopes on the line, MI must deliver against a confident SRH side chasing momentum.
Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Two teams sitting at opposite ends of the points table meet at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday night, both looking to keep their playoff hopes alive as the league heads into its crucial phase. The IPL 2026 season has moved past the halfway mark, and the playoff picture is finally starting to make sense—but nothing’s set in stone yet.
Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this game holding fourth place. They’ve grabbed five wins from eight matches, including a run of four straight victories that shot them up the table. For a team desperate to recapture the glory of their 2016 title, and after nearly tasting it again in 2024, this campaign feels like another shot to remind everyone what they’re capable of.
On the other side, there’s the Mumbai Indians. Few franchises are as decorated as Mumbai, with their trophies and history of comebacks. Yet, here they are in ninth place with only two wins from seven matches. With Hardik Pandya taking over as captain this season, it’s been anything but smooth. Technically, Mumbai still control their fate—they have seven games left, and if they can string wins together, finishing in the top two isn’t out of the question on paper. But that optimistic scenario feels far away right now. The team’s dropped five of their last six games and suffered a bruising 103-run defeat at home to Chennai. This current slump is hard to ignore. Still, with the league’s wild nature, a turnaround against a red-hot SRH side could be exactly what Hardik and his men need. Sometimes, one big win changes everything.
It’s tough, though, to see where that turnaround will come from. Mumbai’s batting has looked brittle all season, failing in almost every phase. Their top scorer, Tilak Varma, doesn’t even crack the top 30 on the Orange Cap leaderboard. The bowling? Not much better—lines and lengths have been all over the place, and there’s simply not enough firepower or form.
SRH, meanwhile, boast an aggressive batting lineup that’s torched attacks this season. Players like Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (with 312 runs), and Heinrich Klaasen (already at 349) have powered their surge up the standings. What’s helped even more is their bowlers finally clicking into gear after a slow start. The return of Pat Cummins as captain has added steel, control, and experience, which makes them even more dangerous.
For Mumbai, every game now is a must-win if they want to keep dreaming about a playoff miracle. For Hyderabad, it’s about carrying their momentum—staying sharp, not letting complacency sneak in. Wednesday’s clash promises to be a real test of nerve, ambition, and belief for both sides.
Hardik Pandya - We will bat first. Looks like a good pitch, it's breezy and a bit cold. I don't think dew will be a factor. It was important for us to reset and not get too complicated, we had a couple of good boys' evenings and a couple of net sessions. Now ready for the game. Mitchell was unfortunate, as was Quinny today, he had a wrist injury. There are a couple of changes: Rickelton comes in, Minz is in. Rohit will need a couple more games, he's trying, but it's not up to the mark. I want to play the best cricket I know as well.
Pat Cummins - We would have bowled, looks slightly tacky, so happy. You need to reset your expectations, this pitch might ask you to do something different. At this stage, just one change. Harsh Dubey comes in place of Shivang. Hopefully, the team trusts what I says, since I bowl, I pick-up the information.
MI: Corbin Bosch and Trent Boult, alongside Jasprit Bumrah, have advantageous match-ups against Abhishek Sharma, who is SRH's most formidable batter and the current holder of the Orange Cap. Boult also boasts an impressive track record against Ishan Kishan, having taken out SRH's third-best batter on several occasions. It could be wise to reinstate the New Zealander for the upcoming match. In the meantime, with Santner unavailable, MI might consider bringing in Will Jacks.
SRH: Pat Cummins has successfully dismissed Rohit Sharma five times and Suryakumar Yadav three times - a commendable record for the SRH captain. If Rohit plays tomorrow, Cummins will need to strategize his four overs carefully to target both MI batsmen.
Mumbai Indians Squad: Quinton de Kock(w), Danish Malewar, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Shardul Thakur, Krish Bhagat, Ashwani Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raj Bawa, Will Jacks, Mayank Rawat, Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Raghu Sharma, Keshav Maharaj, Mayank Markande, Robin Minz, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Aniket Verma, Pat Cummins(c), Shivang Kumar, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge, Eshan Malinga, Smaran Ravichandran, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Shivam Mavi, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, Amit Kumar
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of today’s exciting IPL clash between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Stay with us for all the live updates, key moments, match analysis, and reactions as the action unfolds. Let’s get ready for an electrifying contest!