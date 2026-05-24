MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hardik Pandya wins Toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

MI vs RR Live Score: The second-last league-stage match of IPL 2026 will see five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in a crucial clash.

MI vs RR Live Score: In Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. While MI, which are already out of the Playoffs race, will look to end its IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note, Rajasthan Royals need to win at any cost in order to qualify for the next round. The mathematics for RR is simple: win and qualify for the Playoffs.

If RR win the upcoming contest, they will reach 16 points and finish the league stage in the 4th spot. So, catch all the latest updates and key moments from the MI vs RR clash at this space.

MI vs RR Live Score: