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MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hardik Pandya wins Toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals

MI vs RR Live Score: The second-last league-stage match of IPL 2026 will see five-time champions Mumbai Indians take on the inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals in a crucial clash.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : May 24, 2026, 03:51 PM IST

MI vs RR IPL 2026 Live Score: Hardik Pandya wins Toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals
MI vs RR Live Score (AI-Generated)
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MI vs RR Live Score: In Match 69 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. While MI, which are already out of the Playoffs race, will look to end its IPL 2026 campaign on a positive note, Rajasthan Royals need to win at any cost in order to qualify for the next round. The mathematics for RR is simple: win and qualify for the Playoffs.

If RR win the upcoming contest, they will reach 16 points and finish the league stage in the 4th spot. So, catch all the latest updates and key moments from the MI vs RR clash at this space.

MI vs RR Live Score:

LIVE BLOG

  • 24 May 2026, 03:51 PM

    MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Wicket!!!

    Will Jacks brought the first breakthrough for Mumbai as he dismissed Jaiswal at 27. RR lost first wicket at 33.

     

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  • 24 May 2026, 03:42 PM

    MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: After 3 overs

    With the addition of 12 runs in the 3rd over, RR are 25/0 with Yashasvi Jaiswal 21 (14) and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 3 (4) at the crease.

     

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  • 24 May 2026, 03:12 PM

    MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: First over

    In the first over of the game, RR posted 9 runs including a maximum from Yashasvi Jaiswal.

     

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  • 24 May 2026, 03:02 PM

    MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Playing XI

    Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, and Raghu Sharma.

    Impact Player (MI) - Rohit Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Krish Bhagat, and Trent Boult.

    Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag (C), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Dasun Shanaka, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Punja, and Brijesh Sharma.

    Impact Player (RR) - Ravindra Jadeja, Sushant Mishra, Aman Perala, Ravi Bishnoi, and Tushar Deshpande.

     

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  • 24 May 2026, 02:52 PM

    MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Toss update

    Mumbai skipper Hardik Pandya flipped the Toss coin, and it landed in his favour as well. MI to bowl first against RR.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by IPL (@iplt20)

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  • 24 May 2026, 02:50 PM

    MI vs RR Live Cricket Score: Welcome 

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, being played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

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