MI vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana wins toss, RCB opt to bowl

BIG relief to Venezuela: Trump cancels second wave of attacks after cooperation with Delcy Rodriguez
Jio IPO: Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio considers 2.5% public offering in...
Meet Reza Pahlavi, exiled Crown Prince behind anti-Khamenei protests in Iran, wants Trump's support for...
Horrible accident in Himachal: Eight killed, 50 injured as bus falls into deep gorge in...
MEA issues BIG statement after Trump aide's claims on India-US trade deal: 'Prime Minister Modi...'
India warns Bangladesh as attacks on minorities surge, incidents of mob lynching and shootings of Hindus increase
Fact check: Not Natalie Burn, but this actress played viral 'Toxic' girl, romanced Yash, her name is..., she's from...
Brooklyn Beckham serves legal notice to parents David Beckham and Victoria, bars direct contact as family rift deepens
BIG embarrassment for Pakistan: Top Israeli diplomat rejects Pak Army's role in Gaza Strip
Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...
CRICKET
MI vs RCB Women Live Score Online Today Match Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the Women's Premier League 2026.
Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Live Cricket Score Updates: The Mumbai Indians are set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season, taking place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.
As two-time champions and the current title holders, MI, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, will compete against the only other team that has won the WPL title. On paper, Mumbai appears to have the strongest squad, featuring captains from India, England, and the West Indies—Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Hayley Matthews.
In preparation for the upcoming season, MI has retained the majority of their roster and showcases a powerful batting lineup. The team has also strengthened its ranks with the addition of New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, Australia's Milly Illingworth, and India's Amanjot Kaur. Shabnim Ismail is anticipated to spearhead the MI bowling attack, which includes Saika Ishaque.
On the other hand, RCB struggled with their title defense last year, finishing in a disappointing position. They will be without their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who has opted out of WPL 2026 for personal reasons. In her place, India all-rounder Sayali Sathgare has been signed for ₹30 lakh. RCB has formidable batting strength with players like Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh, and Nadine de Klerk. Lauren Bell will lead their pace attack, supported by Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, and De Klerk. Additionally, they have Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, and Harris available for spin options.
This match holds special significance for both Harmanpreet and Mandhana, as they return to the venue where they secured the World Cup title just two months prior. The spotlight will also be on Shreyanka, who is making her comeback after being sidelined for over a year. She had an impressive 2024 season, finishing as the leading wicket-taker while RCB celebrated their first title.
A plethora of top-notch international stars are ready to take the field in the WPL 2026 opener in Navi Mumbai today. MI's trio of Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr stand out as some of the most skilled overseas players in the brief history of the WPL.
Meanwhile, RCB will feature prominent names such as Grace Harris and Nadine de Klerk!
A dazzling lineup of celebrities is set to grace the WPL 2026 opening ceremony, scheduled to commence after 6:30 PM IST. The event will feature prominent figures such as actress Jacqueline Fernandez, singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who are the main highlights of the ceremony!
RCB: Smriti Mandhana(c), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh(w), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, Kumar Prathyoosha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Dayalan Hemalatha, Linsey Smith
MI: Hayley Matthews, G Kamalini(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Poonam Khemnar, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey
RCB will miss their star Australian all-rounder Perry, who has stepped back from WPL 2026 for personal reasons. Commenting on her absence, RCB captain Mandhana stated, "She has been incredible for us. We have gained so much from her dedication and the manner in which she interacts with the team, particularly the younger members. Naturally, no one can fill her shoes, but we have a talented, youthful squad that is truly coming together."
A heartfelt welcome to everyone! Today marks the beginning of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026, and we are set for an exciting showdown - the Mumbai Indians, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur, will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana!