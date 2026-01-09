MI vs RCB Live Score, WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana wins toss, RCB opt to bowl

MI vs RCB Women Live Score Online Today Match Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the Women's Premier League 2026.

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Live Cricket Score Updates: The Mumbai Indians are set to face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) season, taking place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

As two-time champions and the current title holders, MI, under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, will compete against the only other team that has won the WPL title. On paper, Mumbai appears to have the strongest squad, featuring captains from India, England, and the West Indies—Harmanpreet, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Hayley Matthews.

In preparation for the upcoming season, MI has retained the majority of their roster and showcases a powerful batting lineup. The team has also strengthened its ranks with the addition of New Zealand's Amelia Kerr, Australia's Milly Illingworth, and India's Amanjot Kaur. Shabnim Ismail is anticipated to spearhead the MI bowling attack, which includes Saika Ishaque.

On the other hand, RCB struggled with their title defense last year, finishing in a disappointing position. They will be without their star all-rounder Ellyse Perry, who has opted out of WPL 2026 for personal reasons. In her place, India all-rounder Sayali Sathgare has been signed for ₹30 lakh. RCB has formidable batting strength with players like Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Richa Ghosh, and Nadine de Klerk. Lauren Bell will lead their pace attack, supported by Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, and De Klerk. Additionally, they have Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, and Harris available for spin options.

This match holds special significance for both Harmanpreet and Mandhana, as they return to the venue where they secured the World Cup title just two months prior. The spotlight will also be on Shreyanka, who is making her comeback after being sidelined for over a year. She had an impressive 2024 season, finishing as the leading wicket-taker while RCB celebrated their first title.