MI vs RCB Live Match Score, IPL 2025: The new week begins with an electrifying encounter between two of the most popular teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Stay tuned to this space for all live and latest updates from MI vs RCB game.

MI vs RCB Match Live Score Today, IPL 2025: Match No 20 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is between two of the most popular franchises, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The electrifying game will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Not only this, both teams feature a couple of modern greats, who lave led these two sides in the past but are now more of an inspiration for the next generation of players. Yes, we are talking about Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, but the current skippers of the MI and RCB sides are Hardik Pandya and Rajat Patidar. Mumbai Indians have had a disappointing start in the IPL 2025 and have won just one game out of the four, and are currently standing at the 8th spot in the Points Table. On the other hand, RCB have clinched two out of three games in IPL 2025 and have secured the 3rd spot in the Points Table.

Talking about the last five matches between these two sides, nearly all the encounters have been fairly one-sided, with RCB winning three and MI clinching just two games. Who do you think will shine tonight at this iconic venue? Stay tuned to this space for all the live and latest updates on the MI vs RCB game.